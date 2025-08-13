Why are more Kenyans saying “no” to Ruto’s top jobs?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Seven. That’s the number of high-profile Kenyans who have turned down President William Ruto’s offers for top state jobs in just the last two years.

The latest is Duncan Oburu Ojwang’, who on Tuesday declined his appointment as chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

On paper, each of them has cited personal reasons, conflict of interest, or busy schedules.

But many Kenyans are now asking, could there be more to it?

The list is striking.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire refused to chair the National Trasport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board in January 2025.

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u turned down a plum posting as High Commissioner to Ghana just days earlier.

Before her, Vincent Mogaka Kemosi had also declined the same Ghana posting in April 2024.

Millicent Omanga rejected a slot on the Nairobi Rivers Commission in October 2024, and former MP Victor Munyaka walked away from the chairmanship of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre the same month.

Hussein Tene Debasso also refused to join the National Youth Service Council (NYSC) in November 2024.

These are seasoned politicians, professionals, and public figures.

So why are they stepping away from prestigious posts?

Publicly, they have avoided linking their decisions to politics.

Bosire, for instance, spoke vaguely about “personal matters.”

Munyaka hinted at the “current political environment” without going into details.

Others stayed silent beyond formal statements.

Still, the timing of these refusals, coming as President Ruto’s popularity dips and criticism of his government grows has left room for speculation.

This is not something completely new in Kenyan politics.

Back in 2005, under former President the late Mwai Kibaki, several MPs, including the late General Joseph Nkaissery, famously refused cabinet or assistant minister posts, complaining they hadn’t been consulted.

Nkaissery bluntly asked: “Assistant Minister for Oil and Petroleum? What do I know about this?”

Even under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, a few appointees quietly declined state jobs, citing family or personal reasons.

What’s different now is the pattern.

Seven refusals in one presidency is unusual and it risks painting a picture that some people simply don’t want to be associated with President Ruto’s administration.

For the president, who has already faced protests, economic grumbles, and talk of being voted out in 2027, it’s not a good look.

But President Ruto himself remains defiant, saying he will not be intimidated and will continue leading as he sees fit.

“We will never succumb to the threats of one term by leaders who have no agenda for this country,” President Ruto said on August 9, 2025.

Whether these decisions are truly personal or a quiet form of protest, they send a message: public service under this government is no longer automatically seen as an honour, it might be seen as a risk.

And as more names join the “thanks, but no thanks” list, the question grows louder: is it about the job, or about the man offering it?