Web System To Curb Corruption Takes The Day at YSK’s 8th National STEM Exhibition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Two students from Nova Pioneer Boys High School Eldoret, Kon Lual Ajok and Ian Mwadiloh have emerged as the overall winners of the 8th Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) National Science and Technology Exhibition.

Their blockchain-powered project, Afronomy Chain, is a web system that enables real-time tracking of public funds from collection to expenditure in a bid to curb corruption.

The innovation stood out among 130 student-led STEM projects submitted from across the country, earning the pair a four-year university scholarship from Strathmore, Sh100,000 in cash, mobile phones, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Ireland to represent Kenya at the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2026 in Dublin, courtesy of the Embassy of Ireland.

“This is not our first time participating in the exhibition. We tried in 2023 and emerged second-runners up. We believe that we are a testimony of failing, trying again and getting back stronger,” said Kon Lual Ajok.

Barani Secondary School’s Angela Debra and Ferdinand Emmanuel from Kilifi County emerged overall runners up with their project ‘Smart Solar-Jiko Hybrid Water Distiller for Sustainable Future’.

In the special awards category, Edward Wara Kitsao and Patience Elizabeth Ninah of Salvation Army Likoni High School for The Visually Impaired won for their Innovative project on STEM Inclusivity with an affordable and sustainable wheelchair that uses a dynamo to generate its own power.

The week-long exhibition, held from 5th to 9th August in Nairobi, brought together more than 1,000 students from all 47 counties under the theme “Using STEM to Drive Towards a Sustainable Future.”

Over 3,000 attendees including educators, policymakers, researchers, and development partners explored the innovative solutions on display. Students competed in four categories: Technology, Social and Behavioural Sciences, Biological and Ecological Sciences, and Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Speaking during the award ceremony, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui reaffirmed the government’s support for young innovators and the transformative role of STEM in national development.

Tanui stated innovation is not just about creating something new but about daring to solve the problems that others accept as permanent, noting that young scientists are a reminder that Kenya’s future will be written by those bold enough to imagine it differently.

“In this room, I see more than prototypes and projects, I see the architects of a Kenya where science, technology, and creativity form the foundation of prosperity for every citizen in every county. We are proud because the world is searching for the kind of talent you represent. You are moving in the very direction the world is headed, so keep working on your ideas. As government, we will stand with you to ensure your innovations are deployed and make an impact.”

Meanwhile this year, Young Scientists Kenya has signed a licenced agreement with 61-year-old Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, YSTE, that will enable the 8-year exhibition to officially use the ‘Young Scientists’ trade name and allow collaborations with other partners globally.

“By signing this agreement, we are not only forging a partnership, but we are also sending a powerful message: that Kenyan youth are not alone. Your clarity in explaining your projects today reaffirms why you were chosen, your vision brings unity, hope, and opportunity to every corner of the young community of scientists in Kenya,” said Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition Ireland Board Member and former Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Vincent O’Neill.

Since its inception in 2018, YSK has reached over 250,000 students, supported 1,700 STEM projects, and engaged 850 teachers and 600 STEM mentors across Kenya. Alumni have gone on to secure scholarships, launch start-ups, and obtain intellectual property rights for their innovations.

“For the first time, our exhibition has drawn young innovators from junior high schools, joining 260 learners, 52% girls and 48% boys, including 1 refugee school and 6 from special needs schools. STEM is no longer just a subject in the classroom; it’s the bridge that allows every young mind to rise above circumstance and create a future without limits,” noted Young Scientists Kenya National Director Dr. Eng. Victor Mwongera.

The Young Scientists Kenya exhibition continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing scientific thinking, encouraging research, and showcasing youth-led solutions to some of Kenya’s most pressing challenges.