Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

September 17, 2020 | Oscar Sudi appears in court represented by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, then Elgeyo Marakwet Senator/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We in Parliament are egg thieves, pursue chicken thieves’: Sudi tells Ruto

Sudi questioned why scrutiny is not equally directed at governors, parastatal chiefs, and senior government officials whom he described as the “chicken thieves” in Kenya’s corruption ecosystem.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has waded into the raging debate over bribery in Parliament, likening corrupt lawmakers to “egg thieves”.

Sudi questioned why scrutiny is not equally directed at governors, parastatal chiefs, and senior government officials whom he described as the “chicken thieves” in Kenya’s corruption ecosystem.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was reacting to recent remarks by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who jointly condemned rising cases of extortion by legislators, warning that the practice is eroding public trust and discouraging investment.

“The statements by the President and Raila Odinga about MPs’ bribery claims are true, but not all MPs are involved. Even in the Senate, it’s a minority,” Sudi said.

“MPs who have engaged in corruption are like egg thieves. But what about governors, parastatal MDs and DGs, and some Principal Secretaries? What fate awaits these chicken thieves?”

On August 18, President Ruto accused some legislators of turning parliamentary committees into “extortion rackets,” alleging that certain members pocketed up to Sh10 million to pass key bills, including the anti-money laundering legislation.

He further questioned the source of unexplained wealth among MPs, citing instances where lawmakers allegedly demanded Sh150 million from counties.

“We are not going to shame them. We are going to arrest them — those giving, those receiving, and those facilitating,” Ruto warned.

Lobbying vs extortion

Raila Odinga echoed the President’s concerns, distinguishing between legitimate lobbying and outright extortion.

“Lobbying is okay. In the US, you have firms formed to lobby Congress. But lobbying is different from extortion,” Raila said, adding that the practice of legislators soliciting bribes had damaged Parliament’s image and was deterring investors.

However, the remarks by Ruto and Raila have sparked uproar in Parliament, with Senators now demanding that the President be summoned to substantiate his allegations.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, insisted that the Head of State must provide evidence if indeed MPs and Senators solicited millions in bribes.

He cited Article 125 of the Constitution, which grants Parliament the same powers as the High Court to summon any person to appear before it.

“We also want to challenge the President: if you know these people, don’t just bemoan and cry like any other common person. As a consumer of raw intelligence and a person who can direct the DCI to investigate, Kenyans expect action,” Kajwang’ said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused parliamentary leadership of failing to defend the institution, leaving MPs exposed to damaging allegations.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also warned that Parliament’s dignity was on the line, calling for decisive action from Speakers and committee chairs.

Visited 26 times, 26 visit(s) today
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju bows out of Jubilee, says he respects party’s new path as outfit rallies behind Matiangi

His exit comes even as Jubilee officials rally behind former Interior CS Fred Matiangi as their preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

38 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs stage muted protest against Ruto as Wetangula calms tempers over bribery claims

The uproar followed Wetangula’s ruling blocking the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) from summoning officials from the Presidency to account for allegations that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga slams Ruto’s ‘hollow political performance’ on graft

Maraga accused Ruto of bribing MPs during the controversial impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, describing it as “the most diabolical bribing of...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

3 hours ago

Headlines

JLAC to Prioritise KNCHR nominee Claris Onganga’s Vetting Despite Parliamentary Recess

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – President William Ruto has forwarded the nomination of Claris Awuor Onganga to the National Assembly for approval as Chairperson...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators plot Ruto summons amid bribery allegations

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), insisted that the President cannot continue making sweeping allegations without submitting to...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto arrives in Yokohama for TICAD 9, priorities include Nairobi transport upgrades

Areas of discussion to include the expansion of Mombasa Port, Mombasa Port Area Road Development, Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and the Nairobi urban...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA paid ODM ‘dowry’, Kuria claims, as he warns NADCO will end like BBI

Kuria said the process has been reduced to a transactional pact between Kenya’s two biggest parties.

19 hours ago