Watuka Boys’ School Bus to be auctioned Over KSh 1.1 Million Debt

NYERI, Kenya Aug 8 – Parents of Watuka Boys High School in Kieni, Nyeri County, are calling on the Ministry of Education to intervene and help save the school bus, which is set to be auctioned by a supplier over a KSh 1.1 million debt owed by the institution.

The parents, who held a peaceful demonstration at the school on Thursday, are also demanding accountability from the school’s former principal.

They accuse him of mismanaging the school between 2016 and 2020, allegedly accruing debts totaling KSh 7.8 million, which now threaten the seizure and auction of more school property.

According to the School Board, the bus was impounded three months ago. However, its current whereabouts remain unknown after it was moved from the car yard last Friday.

Charles Murage, the Vice-chairman of the Board of Management, said they had spoken with the supplier’s lawyer, who confirmed that the bus is on the verge of being auctioned and that a transfer process has already begun.

“When we met the supplier’s lawyer, he told us that the bus had been moved to a yard in Nairobi and a potential buyer had been identified. Later, I received a message indicating that a vehicle transfer had been initiated. We are still in the dark,” said Murage.

Ngari Wangombe, a parent at the school, faulted the Ministry of Education for its silence on the matter.

“It is a shame. This is a government school, yet the Ministry remains silent as our school bus, which we funded ourselves, is seized. Why are they not acting?” Wangombe questioned.

Another parent, Harun Maina, echoed demands for the former principal to be held personally liable for the debts.

“He must be made to account for the debts he accumulated, including the one that has now led to the auctioning of our school bus,” he said.

Court documents seen by Capital News reveal that the institution had sought conservatory orders to stop the auction.

However, their application was dismissed in 2019 by High Court Judge Kizito Magare.