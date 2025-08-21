(WATCH) Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly after 1 pm.

Gachagua was received by close allies and jubilant supporters, some of whom had camped at the airport overnight to welcome him.

His arrival sparked celebrations, with crowds lining the route from JKIA to Nairobi’s central business district, waving placards and chanting slogans in support of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which he leads.

The National Police Service mounted tight security at the airport and its environs, deploying water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters for aerial surveillance. Officers maintained order as hundreds of supporters attempted to access the airport.

The DCP had earlier confirmed elaborate plans for his reception, stating: “He is expected to arrive at JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a ‘greet-the-people’ tour towards Nairobi’s CBD.”

