(WATCH) Airdrop incoming – Gazans receive aid packages from UAE aircraft

Published

An Emirati plane dropped aid packages into the Nuseirat area of the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Footage shows the aircraft releasing the packages, before they parachuted down and were collected by locals.

“Thank God and a million thanks to the United Arab Emirates! Respect and appreciation!” said one resident.

Another local urged the world to provide more to ease the escalating humanitarian situation.

Emirati news agency WAM reported that the UAE had carried out aid drops in Gaza for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, bringing the total to 58 as part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’.

The operation was carried out in co-ordination with Jordan’s ‘Operation Birds of Goodness’, with the aim of delivering urgent relief to areas that are difficult to reach by land.

The UAE also brought 41 new trucks into the Gaza Strip, including 12 loaded with medical supplies for the World Health Organisation, as well as trucks carrying essential food supplies. It brings the total amount of aid airdropped since the initiative began to over 3,787 tonnes of food and relief supplies, delivered via 197 aircraft.

