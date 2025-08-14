Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

s Wamuchomba insisted the punishment will not silence her pursuit of justice for victims of the Kware dumpsite femicides in Nairobi's Embakasi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamuchomba locked out of Parliament for 20 days after walking out on Murkomen

Wetangula unsuccessfully asked Wamuchomba to resume her seat before declaring her conduct discourteous and ordering her removal from the precincts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — House Speaker Moses Wetangula has handed Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba a 20-day suspension after she walked out of the chamber as Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen responded to a supplementary question she had posed.

The Speaker termed her actions disrespectful to the House, even as Wamuchomba insisted the punishment would not silence her pursuit of justice for victims of the Kware dumpsite femicides in Nairobi’s Embakasi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Drama unfolded when the outspoken lawmaker stormed out of the National Assembly, prompting a request from the floor for the Speaker’s ruling.

Wetangula unsuccessfully asked Wamuchomba to resume her seat before declaring her conduct discourteous and ordering her removal from the precincts.

He further directed that her question be struck off the record.

“Expunged or NOT, my question still represents the pain of many Kenyans,” she said in response to the Speaker’s directive.

“Who killed and dumped women’s bodies in Kware dumpsite in Embakasi? Who was the suspect? Why did he escape from police cells? What is the Ministry doing about it? Is the case closed? Are victims being considered for compensation?” she asked.

Unresolved case

Her parliamentary question sought a full report on the number of female bodies recovered from the dumpsite, the identification status of the victims, updates on the escaped suspect, and details of any policy changes to prevent similar tragedies.

Wamuchomba vowed to revisit the matter once her suspension lapses, saying the victims’ families deserve answers and justice.

In mid-2024, the discovery of at least six dismembered female bodies — wrapped in sacks and polythene bags — in a garbage-filled quarry pit opposite Kware Police Station shocked the nation, fueling concerns over rising femicide cases.

Collins Jumaisi, named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as the prime suspect in the murders, later escaped from a police cell in Nairobi’s Gigiri in August.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says State keen to hear from Gachagua on Shabaab links

Murkomen said the claims — made by Gachagua during an ongoing tour of the United States — were too grave to be treated casually...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to expand surveillance on retired police, military officers over militia fears

Murkomen said the government will crash all militia-style outfits under the pretext of fighting police brutality.

July 31, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000)...

July 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to ease Turkana curfews following security gains

The review will adjust the curfew hours to run from 10pm to 4am for both the March 2025 Kakuma-Kalobeyei curfew and the February 2023...

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen in Turkana as Jukwaa La Usalama engagements resume

So far, the Jukwaa la Usalama caravan has traversed all the Coast and Eastern region counties, a total of 14 counties.

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Killer squads do not exist in our police formations: Murkomen

Murkomen clarified that no sanctioned unit under the current administration has been tasked with carrying out extrajudicial killings.

July 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

16 police stations targeted in ‘anarchist’ attacks during protests: Murkomen

Murkomen expressed grave concern over what he termed as “anarchist” attacks that included the theft of firearms, destruction of police property, and disruption of...

July 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 1,500 face terrorism and malicious damage charges arising from protests

Murkomen described recent unrest as “raw and unprecedented terror” unleashed by what he termed “marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists.”

July 15, 2025