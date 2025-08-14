Wamuchomba locked out of Parliament for 20 days after walking out on Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — House Speaker Moses Wetangula has handed Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba a 20-day suspension after she walked out of the chamber as Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen responded to a supplementary question she had posed.

The Speaker termed her actions disrespectful to the House, even as Wamuchomba insisted the punishment would not silence her pursuit of justice for victims of the Kware dumpsite femicides in Nairobi’s Embakasi.

Drama unfolded when the outspoken lawmaker stormed out of the National Assembly, prompting a request from the floor for the Speaker’s ruling.

Wetangula unsuccessfully asked Wamuchomba to resume her seat before declaring her conduct discourteous and ordering her removal from the precincts.

He further directed that her question be struck off the record.

“Expunged or NOT, my question still represents the pain of many Kenyans,” she said in response to the Speaker’s directive.

“Who killed and dumped women’s bodies in Kware dumpsite in Embakasi? Who was the suspect? Why did he escape from police cells? What is the Ministry doing about it? Is the case closed? Are victims being considered for compensation?” she asked.

Unresolved case

Her parliamentary question sought a full report on the number of female bodies recovered from the dumpsite, the identification status of the victims, updates on the escaped suspect, and details of any policy changes to prevent similar tragedies.

Wamuchomba vowed to revisit the matter once her suspension lapses, saying the victims’ families deserve answers and justice.

In mid-2024, the discovery of at least six dismembered female bodies — wrapped in sacks and polythene bags — in a garbage-filled quarry pit opposite Kware Police Station shocked the nation, fueling concerns over rising femicide cases.

Collins Jumaisi, named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as the prime suspect in the murders, later escaped from a police cell in Nairobi’s Gigiri in August.