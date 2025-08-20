US urges citizens in Kenya to exercise caution ahead of al-Qaeda, Hamas terror anniversaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — The United States has issued a security advisory to its citizens in Kenya, warning of a heightened risk of terrorist attacks as the anniversaries of several major attacks approach.

In a statement Tuesday, the US Embassy in Nairobi urged Americans to exercise increased caution, noting that extremist groups such as al-Shabaab continue to pose a persistent threat, particularly in the capital.

“Locations such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists continue to be attractive targets,” the Embassy said.

“Terrorist groups can attack with little to no warning.”

The advisory specifically flagged anniversaries of past attacks, including the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, the September 21, 2013 Westgate Mall siege in Nairobi, and the October 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel.

Officials noted that extremist groups have previously used such dates to mount symbolic attacks.

The September 11, 2001 attacks by al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people and remain the deadliest terrorist assault in US history, reshaping global counterterrorism strategies.

In Kenya, the September 21 Westgate Mall attack stands as one of the country’s darkest chapters.

Armed al-Shabaab militants stormed the upscale shopping center, killing at least 67 people and injuring more than 200 during a four-day siege.

The incident underscored Kenya’s vulnerability to cross-border terrorism linked to its military operations in Somalia.

In Israel, the October 7, 2023 Hamas killed over 1,200 people and triggered a protracted conflict in Gaza fueling global concerns of radicalization and potential copycat strikes.

The US Embassy advised citizens in Kenya to remain alert in public spaces, review personal security plans, and keep a low profile.

While Kenyan authorities remain vigilant, it stressed that the unpredictable nature of terrorism requires heightened personal awareness in the coming weeks.

Kenya has endured repeated al-Shabaab attacks targeting security forces, public spaces, and soft civilian sites.

Despite intensified counterterrorism operations, the group remains a significant threat, with intelligence reports warning of sleeper cells operating in Nairobi and other cities.

The advisory by the US comes as Kenyan security agencies bolster patrols and surveillance in malls, transport hubs, and diplomatic missions, in anticipation of possible threats around the sensitive dates.

