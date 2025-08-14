US sanctions African officials over Cuba’s ‘enslaving’ doctor export scheme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — The United States has imposed visa restrictions on African, Cuban, and Grenadian government officials — along with their family members — over alleged involvement in what Washington calls Cuba’s “coercive forced labour export scheme” involving medical professionals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US Department of State accused the Cuban government of “renting out” its doctors to foreign governments under exploitative conditions, with most of the earnings channelled to Cuban authorities rather than the medics themselves.

The State Department said the practice “enriches the corrupt Cuban regime while depriving the Cuban people of essential medical care” and urged governments to pay Cuban doctors directly, “not the regime slave masters.”

While the US did not reveal the identities of those targeted by the restrictions, it reaffirmed its commitment to supporting “the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity” and called on other nations to hold Havana accountable.

“The United States continues to engage governments and will take action as needed to bring an end to such forced labour. We urge governments to pay the doctors directly for their services, not the regime slave masters,” the statement read.

Kenya formally ended its own medical exchange agreement with Cuba in October 2023.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha confirmed that the government would not renew the contract, signed in 2017, which brought Cuban doctors to Kenya in 2018 to fill staffing gaps in county hospitals.

Speaking during the Pre-National Dialogue on Human Resource for Health, Nakhumicha said local doctors were equally capable and committed to delivering quality healthcare.

The then CS said President William Ruto’s administration was prioritising investments in medical equipment, technology, training, and financing to strengthen the domestic health system.

“A strong healthcare system results in a healthier population, which forms the basis of a productive workforce and a strong economy,” she said.

The agreement had facilitated the deployment of fifty-three family physicians and forty-seven specialists from Cuba to Kenya, while Kenyan doctors travelled to Havana for specialised training.