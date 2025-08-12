US diplomat says Kenya retains prime spot in Africa policy amid unease over Beijing influence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The United States has reaffirmed Kenya’s position as its primary partner in Africa, describing Nairobi as central to Washington’s Africa policy.

US Embassy Nairobi Chargé d’Affaires Carla Benini said Kenya remains the first point of engagement for many American initiatives on the continent due to shared values in governance, rule of law, and democracy.

“Kenya, as you know sir, remains central to our US–Africa policy. When we do something in Africa, we do it in Kenya first, and there’s a reason for that – it’s because of our shared interests and alignment on governance, rule of law, and democracy,” Benini told President William Ruto at State House on Monday.

Benini was speaking when she led a delegation of California state officials and private sector leaders, including State Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin, for discussions with the Kenyan Head of State.

She said the visiting team reflected the “breadth and depth” of people-to-people and subnational partnerships between the two nations, noting growing links between Kenyan counties and US states and cities.

“I had a fantastic conversation with His Excellency the Governor [of Uasin Gishu] about his recent trip to Minneapolis–St. Paul and the exciting opportunities with their sister city partnership,” she said.

“The embassy will always stand ready to support states and cities who come to visit us because our interest is really shared prosperity for Kenyans and Americans alike.”

Trump policy review

President Ruto welcomed the delegation, noting that engagement across national, state, and county levels deepens mutual understanding and expands cooperation.

“The fact that we are engaging both at the national level, at the state and county level, brings into the equation a greater appreciation of what needs to [be] done jointly,” he said.

Ruto affirmed that Kenya is “ready, willing, and available” to partner with Washington for “mutually beneficial engagement.”

The remarks come as the Trump administration reviews its Africa policy and the US Senate considers an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that could trigger a formal review of Kenya’s “major non-NATO ally” status, conferred on June 24, 2024.

The proposed amendment, introduced by Senator James Risch (SA 3628), directs the US Secretaries of State, Defense, and Treasury, along with the Director of National Intelligence, to conduct a comprehensive review within 90 days of the bill’s enactment.

The review would assess Kenya’s cooperation with the US in counterterrorism, peacekeeping, and economic partnerships; its military and political ties with China, Russia, and Iran; its participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative; and its handling of US security assistance.

It would also examine allegations of abductions, violence against civilians, and Kenya’s role as a possible financial safe haven for sanctioned individuals and terrorist entities.

A report on the findings would be submitted to relevant congressional committees within 180 days.

Kenya and the US share a longstanding relationship in trade, security, health, and education.

In May 2024, President Ruto made a state visit to Washington, D.C., resulting in agreements on technology, climate action, and economic growth.

The US remains one of Kenya’s largest bilateral donors and a key security partner in counterterrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa.