UK offers Sh517mn to victims of 2021 Lolldaiga conservancy fire started by its soldiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The United Kingdom has agreed to pay Sh517 million in compensation to Kenyans affected by the 2021 fire at Lolldaiga Conservancy, which was allegedly sparked during a British military training exercise, CNN reports.

The blaze scorched some 12,000 acres of the privately owned conservancy in Laikipia, destroying wildlife habitats and property. Residents also reported long-term health complications, including chest and vision problems, linked to the incident.

By accepting the UK settlement, victims will forfeit their right to pursue further legal claims against the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

“The British High Commission called the fire ‘extremely regrettable’ but declined to say if anybody had been disciplined,” CNN reported.

At the time, BATUK released a video of its officers battling the blaze, insisting local communities and wildlife had been safeguarded.

The payout follows sustained legal and advocacy efforts by local communities, who accused BATUK of causing lasting harm to their health, livelihoods, and environment.

BATUK, which pays Kenya about $400,000 annually for training rights, mainly operates in Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Excesses

However, its presence in Kenya has long been clouded by allegations of human rights violations, including rape and murder, now the subject of a parliamentary investigation.

On March 6, 2024, the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) presented findings to the National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, citing systemic barriers to justice for victims of BATUK operations.

“There’s a general lack of accountability and access to justice, with victims being denied redress and adequate reparations,” Commissioner Marion Mutugi told MPs, warning that diplomatic immunity was being misused to shield offenders from prosecution.

Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech (Belgut) vowed rigorous oversight.

“We will thoroughly investigate the violations listed here and ensure justice is achieved for Kenyans.”

The Lolldaiga Conservancy, spanning 49,000 acres on the Laikipia plateau near Mount Kenya, hosts elephants, lions, buffalos, hyenas, jackals, and the endangered Grevy’s zebra.

It also sits on land scarred by colonial-era seizures, a factor that continues to fuel tensions between local communities and foreign military presence.

While BATUK’s activities contribute to Laikipia’s economy through local contracts and infrastructure projects, repeated controversies – from civilian injuries to environmental destruction – have left many residents deeply distrustful of both the unit and authorities charged with oversight.