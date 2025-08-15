Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA aspirant in Malava MP race Enock Andanje dies after collapsing

The incident occurred during a widows’ empowerment forum in Malava attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Enock Andanje has died after collapsing at a public function on Friday.

Witnesses said Andanje appeared unwell upon arrival and required assistance. Efforts to revive him at the scene failed, and he was rushed to Oasis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

His death comes just days after he received the backing of the Abatovo clan of the Kabras sub-tribe in Malava, Kakamega County. Led by chairman Elijah Karungani and former Chegulo councillor Mulupi Washiko, the clan had met at Kaburengu and unanimously endorsed him as their preferred candidate for the Malava parliamentary seat in 2027.

The meeting took place in the absence of Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives Secretary General Seth Kuka Panyako, a fellow aspirant which caused acrimony.

Andanje was the Chief Principal of Bungoma High School and a highly respected figure in the education sector.

Over his career, he also headed Malava, Bishop Njenga Girls, Lungai, Silungai, and Esalwa secondary schools, overseeing major infrastructure projects, improving academic performance, and promoting extracurricular excellence. His leadership earned him recognition within the Kakamega Heads Association and across the wider education community.

Beyond education, he was active in community development, championing socio-economic empowerment and supporting vulnerable groups.

