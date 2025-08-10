Two dead, several injured after accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – A woman and a minor have been confirmed dead after a ENA Coach bus was rammed from the back in a road accident last night along the Mai Mahiu – Narok highway.

The company issued a statement indicating that the crash occurred at 11pm as the bus was travelling from Nairobi to Kehancha with 47 passengers and three crew members.

“The bus was descending the escarpment near the historical Catholic church when a truck lost its brakes, hit two vehicles ahead, and then rammed into the bus from behind. The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and overturn,” ENA Coach CEO Richard Mogire said.

Most of the injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals where they have since been treated, cleared, and discharged.

Mogire extended his condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities as investigations and next steps unfold. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to passenger safety and exemplary service. Together, we hope for healing, understanding, and continued safety on our roads,” he said.