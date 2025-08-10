Trump nominates ex-Fox News host Tammy Bruce as deputy UN ambassador

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 – US President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News host Tammy Bruce to be the US deputy representative to the United Nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Bruce, who has been working at the US State Department since he took office in January, has done a “fantastic job” in the role.

Before joining government, Bruce was a Fox News conservative contributor for more than 20 years, and has authored several books that are critical of liberals, including “Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda”.

It is unclear when she will take over the role if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Saturday.

“Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job,” he continued, adding that she will represent the US “brilliantly”.

As spokeswoman, Bruce has defended several controversial US foreign policy decisions – ranging from Trump’s immigration crackdown to sending private military contractors to distribute aid in Gaza.

Trump’s nominee for UN ambassador, Mike Waltz, has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

The current acting ambassador to the UN is Dorothy Shea, a career diplomat who was the deputy ambassador in 2024.