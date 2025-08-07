Connect with us

Trump and Putin to meet in coming days, Kremlin aide says

Trump’s deadline for Russia to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine or face more sweeping sanctions is due to expire on Friday.

Published

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet in the “coming days”, a Kremlin aide has said.

It follows Trump saying there was a “good chance” he could meet his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts together in person “very soon” to discussending the war in Ukraine.

A possible meeting between Trump and Putin would follow US envoy Steve Witkoff holding talks with the Russian president on Wednesday.

Witkoff has travelled to Moscow four times previously, visits followed by optimism from Trump but ultimately no major breakthrough in peace talks.

Trump was also asked at a White House briefing on Wednesday night whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putinhad agreed to a three-way summit, and he said there was a “very good prospect”.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the idea of a three-way summit was mentioned at talks in Moscow on Wednesday, but was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the option was left by Russia “without comment”.

Zelensky indicated his support for a summit, saying on X: “We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders.”

He added it was “necessary to determine the timing and the range of issues to be addressed”.

Ushakov said a location for a meeting between Trump and Putin had been agreed, with further details to be announced later.

The official, who advises Putin on foreign affairs, said all parties have begun working on the details.

Last month, Trump admitted to the BBC that after all four of Witkoff’s previous visits, Putin had disappointed him after talks had initially led to optimism.

The US President is now striking a more cautious tone, telling reporters on Wednesday: “I don’t call it a breakthrough…we have been working at this for a long time. There are thousands of young people dying… I’m here to get the thing over with.”

On Wednesday, the Kremlin released a vague statement about Witkoff’s visit, calling the discussions “constructive” and noting that both sides had exchanged “signals”.

Zelensky meanwhile said he had spoken to Trump about Witkoff’s visit, with European leaders also on the call.

The Ukrainian president has been warning that Russia would only make serious moves towards peace if it began to run out of money.

Expectations are muted for a settlement by Friday – when Trump’s deadline expires – and Russia has continued its large-scale air attacks on Ukraine despite the US threat of sanctions.

As pressure builds, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Before taking office in January, Trump said he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a day. The conflict has raged on and his rhetoric towards Moscow has since hardened.

Three rounds of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have failed to bring the war closer to an end, three-and-a-half years after Moscow launched its full-invasion.

Moscow’s military and political preconditions for peace remain unacceptable to Kyiv and to its Western partners. The Kremlin has also repeatedly turned down Kyiv’s requests for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin.

Meanwhile, the US approved $200m (£150m) in additional military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, including support for drone production.

