Trio charged with defilement in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Three men have denied charges of defilement and committing indecent acts with two boys, one of whom is said to have a mental condition.

The suspects, Abdalla Omar Athuman alias “Babu,” Shukri Aden Ali alias “Maalim,” and Salim Chege Rimo alias “Rasta” are accused of sodomizing a 15-year-old boy on diverse dates between August 15 and August 25, 2025 at Ganjoni in Mombasa County.

According to the charge sheet, Athuman is alleged to have caused penetration with the minor, contrary to Section 8(1)(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

In the alternative, he was charged with committing an indecent act by intentionally touching the child’s private parts.

Rimo was also charged with defiling the 15-year-old boy, with an alternative count of committing an indecent act during the same period.

Similarly, Ali was charged with defilement and committing an indecent act with the 15-year-old.

He was further charged with an attempted defilement of a 12-year-old boy and committing an indecent act on unknown dates between 2024 and August 2025, contrary to Section 9(1)(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Prosecution Counsel Purity Musembi opposed the release of the accused persons on bond, arguing that the seriousness of the offences has generated anger in the community therefore posing danger to the lives of the accused persons if released on bond.

Resident Magistrate Green Odera directed the Probation and Aftercare Service to prepare a pre-bail report to guide the court on whether the three should be granted bail.

The case will be mentioned on September 15, 2025.