Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly after 1 pm.

Gachagua was received by close allies and jubilant supporters, some of whom had camped at the airport overnight to welcome him.

His arrival sparked celebrations, with crowds lining the route from JKIA to Nairobi’s central business district, waving placards and chanting slogans in support of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which he leads.

The National Police Service mounted tight security at the airport and its environs, deploying water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters for aerial surveillance. Officers maintained order as hundreds of supporters attempted to access the airport.

The DCP had earlier confirmed elaborate plans for his reception, stating: “He is expected to arrive at JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a ‘greet-the-people’ tour towards Nairobi’s CBD.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen downplayed fears of unrest, insisting that while security agencies were on high alert, Gachagua’s return should not cause alarm.

“There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don’t know why we should be worried about one person landing,” Murkomen said during the Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Murang’a County.

He, however, warned that any attempts to cause disruptions would be met with the full force of the law.

Explosive allegations

Gachagua’s return comes amid controversy over explosive allegations he made during his US trip.

The former DP accused President William Ruto’s administration of engaging with terror groups, alleging secret meetings with Al-Shabaab operatives, financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and negotiating the release of abducted chiefs in Mandera through extremist intermediaries.

The claims triggered strong reactions from senior government officials, with Murkomen dismissing them as “reckless and damaging” to Kenya’s global reputation.

“If the former Deputy President has any information worth consideration not just by local but also international institutions, he must record it with the DCI as soon as he arrives in the country,” the CS said.

“Until then, we will just consider it part of his continuous comedy and caricature.”

Gachagua, who cut short his US trip on August 11 to focus on upcoming by-elections in November, described his visit as “successful and fulfilling,” citing engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora.