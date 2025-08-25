The Enduring Value of Strategic Voice Partnerships in a Digital Age

By Michael Mutiga, Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer, Safaricom

In an era dominated by headlines about artificial intelligence (AI), digital finance and immersive realities, voice communication may appear to be losing relevance. It does not attract the same capital or media attention as emerging technologies. Yet the ability to speak to someone clearly, securely and without friction remains one of the most fundamental enablers of global interaction.

International voice calls often travel through multiple networks before reaching their destination. Each handoff introduces delay, cost, or degradation in quality. With multiple intermediaries involved, it becomes more challenging to detect fraudulent activity and to maintain transparency over the call routing and billing. It should not be this way, especially when we have the tools and, more importantly, the will to make it better.

A Voice Onnet Exchange may not be revolutionary in a technical sense, but it represents a strategic refinement of how global networks interconnect. By establishing a direct exchange between two operators, we reduce complexity, enhance call quality and create a more resilient and transparent communications pathway, particularly for regions with growing cross-border engagement.

It is about two operators deciding to exchange traffic directly, no middlemen. A call from Nairobi to Guangzhou does not need to loop through Frankfurt or Dubai. A student in Beijing calling her mother in Eldoret should not experience dropped calls, distortion, or inflated charges because of legacy routing.

When networks agree to speak directly, the customer wins. This results in lower latency, better call quality, easier fraud management, increased transparency, and ultimately, a small act of digital sovereignty. The fewer hands your data passes through, the more secure and accountable your system becomes.

Safaricom’s implementation of a direct voice exchange with China Mobile International has demonstrated the strategic value of bilateral infrastructure partnerships. By establishing a streamlined route for voice traffic between the two networks, we have achieved measurable improvements in call quality, reduced latency and enhanced fraud management, benefiting users in Kenya and China.

Establishing a bilateral voice path requires more than technical integration; it demands a foundation of shared principles and values. Confidence in data management, alignment on regulatory expectations and a mutual commitment to long-term value creation are the elements that enable such partnerships to succeed. It is not solely about operational efficiency or revenue; it is about ensuring both parties are aligned in their responsibility to serve users with integrity and reliability.

There has been a growing interdependence between Africa and Asia, not just economically, but also socially, culturally, and technologically. Trade is expanding,

migration is increasing, with students, workers, investors, and tourists all moving between the continents at scale; however, infrastructure has not always kept pace.

We are now starting to recognise that connectivity must reflect the human flows, it is a right, a tool, and sometimes, a way of living. When a voice exchange is established between two countries or carriers, it reflects the livelihoods of the people. It says: We see the ties between our people, and we will make it easier for them to stay connected.

Looking ahead, connectivity in the modern era will rely on a blend of technologies, fibre, 5G, satellite, fixed wireless and voice, each serving distinct yet interconnected roles. Forward-looking operators will focus not on chasing trends, but on forging partnerships that enhance reliability and user experience at a foundational level. Direct voice exchanges exemplify this approach by simplifying cross-border communication and reinforcing trust in core infrastructure. As leaders, our responsibility is to design systems that reflect real-world behaviours and needs. In doing so, we reassert the enduring value of clear, secure and accessible voice communication in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.