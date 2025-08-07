Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Tears and outrage in South Africa as accused in pig farm murder walks free

De Wet, 20, turned state witness when the trial started on Monday and says farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier shot and killed the two women.

Published

South Africa’s state prosecutor has officially withdrawn charges against one of the farm workers accused of killing two black woman and feeding their bodies to pigs.

Adrian de Wet was one of three men facing murder charges after Maria Makgato, 45, and Lucia Ndlovu, 34, were killed while allegedly looking for food on a pig farm near Polokwane in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Their bodies were then alleged to have been given to the animals in an apparent attempt to dispose of the evidence.

De Wet, 20, turned state witness when the trial started on Monday and says farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier shot and killed the two women.

Mr De Wet, a supervisor on the farm, will testify that he was under duress when he was forced to throw their bodies into the pig enclosure, according to both the prosecution and his lawyer.

William Musora, 50, another farm worker, is the third accused. He and Mr Olivier, 60, are yet to enter a plea and remain behind bars.

Mr De Wet’s lawyers say he has truthfully disclosed what transpired on the night Ms Makgato and Ms Ndlovu were killed in August 2024.

Shortly after court adjourned on Wednesday, he walked out of the court as a free man and was whisked away by his lawyers, while Ms Makgato’s brother Walter Makgato sobbed outside the court building.

He told the BBC that the release of one of the men allegedly involved in the killing of his sister means justice will not be served.

Mr De Wet will be taken into protective custody until the end of the trial.

The case has caused widespread outrage across South Africa which has exacerbated racial tension between black and white people in the country.

This is especially rife in rural areas of the country, despite the end of the racist system of apartheid 30 years ago.

Most private farmland remains in the hands of the white minority, while most farm workers are black and poorly paid, fuelling resentment among the black population, while many white farmers complain of high crime rates.

The trial is set to resume on 6 October.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

US terror financing tracker sanctions 3 ISIS facilitators in Africa

According to a statement by the US Department of the Treasury, the designated individuals have served as key ISIS financiers and operatives, enabling the...

July 15, 2025

Africa

South Africans fear spike in HIV infections as US aid cuts bite

Gugu was lucky, the clinic where she got the medication that helps suppress her symptoms contacted her before it closed down.

July 11, 2025

Africa

Zambia goes to court to stop ex-president’s burial in South Africa

The Zambian attorney general has requested the court to halt the burial, scheduled for Wednesday, until the dispute is resolved.

June 25, 2025

County News

Mwiki residents sustain protest amid outrage over murder of gang-raped teen

The young woman is believed to have been gang-raped and violently murdered in what human rights defenders are calling a case of femicide.

June 21, 2025

Africa

Former Zambian President Lungu to be buried in SA amid escalating stand-off

According to the family spokesman Makebi Zulu, the private ceremony will be conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

June 20, 2025

Africa

South Africa’s firebrand politician banned from entering UK

The Home Office said Julius Malema had been deemed "non-conducive to the public good" and that it was "undesirable" to grant him entry.

June 19, 2025

Africa

‘No-bra, no-exam’ rule at Nigerian university sparks outrage

In the footage, female staff at Olabisi Onabanjo University in south-western Ogun State are seen touching some students' chests as they queue to enter...

June 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 50 people killed in South Africa floods

Among the bodies recovered are those of four children, a driver and a conductor who were on a bus that was carried away in...

June 12, 2025