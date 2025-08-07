Connect with us

County News

Suspected gangs members arrested in Mombasa County

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the apprehended suspects were found in possession of pangas.

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 7 – Two suspects have been arrested in Kisauni on suspicion of being a threat to public safety.

“At approximately 11:45 pm last night, officers from Mjambere Police Station in Kisauni, Mombasa County, received a report from concerned members of the public about a group of armed young men at Kadongo Stage,” the DCI said.

The two suspects were placed in custody, awaiting processing and arraignment.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

“We appreciate the public’s continued support and urge everyone to remain vigilant and to work closely with law enforcement to keep our communities safe,” the law enforcement agency said.

