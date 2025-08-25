Connect with us

Moi Univesirty main campus in Eldoret/FILE

Striking Moi University lecturers decline return to work plan

The lecturers who downed their tools to protest delayed salaries claimed that the offer by the university council was too little.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Operations at Moi University remain paralysed since August 20 after striking lecturers declined a return to work plan.

The lecturers who downed their tools to protest delayed salaries claimed that the offer by the university council was too little, too late.

Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) Eldoret branch secretary-general, Busolo Wekesa vowed to continue the strike until they members were offered better terms.

He said negotiation had been ongoing since Thursday, a day after the strike commenced, but they were yet to come to an agreement.

The university dons went on strike last week after issuing seven-day ultimatum to the institution to pay salary arrears owed to its members.

The union Secretary General, Constatine Wasonga said pending salaries should be paid as per the negotiated 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement rates.

He said the strike would commence of August 20 if the university which has more that 100 lecturers will not have paid lecturers their June and July 2025 salaries.

“All UASU members at Moi University will withdraw their labour until the Return-To-Work Formula is implemented,” he said.

The Return-To-Work Formula was signed between the Union and the University Council on November 30, 2024 following an industrial action.

Wasonga demanded that all the clauses on review and promotion of staff and retirement age in the negotiated 2021-2025 National Collective Bargaining Agreement to be fully honored.

Today, Wekesa He noted that members were perusing the offers before making further decisions on the way forward.

“Meanwhile, the strike is still on even as we go through the offers, members will be relentless in demanding their rights,” he said.

Moi University has been experiencing financial and management challenges prompting the government to put in place a new council and appoint Vice Chancellor, Kiplagat Kotut on an acting capacity.

