South Sudan denies deal with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — South Sudan has dismissed reports that it is in discussions with Israel to resettle Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip in the East African nation.

In a statement issued Wednesday, South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described the claims as “baseless” and inconsistent with the country’s official policy.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is engaged in discussions with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza in South Sudan,” the ministry said.

The government stressed that it has no plans to take in Palestinian refugees, noting that the country is itself emerging from years of civil war and grappling with significant humanitarian challenges.

Juba also urged media outlets to “exercise due diligence and verify information through official channels before publication.”

The clarification follows an Associated Press report on Tuesday alleging that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was in talks with South Sudan as part of a wider effort to facilitate mass emigration from Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict.

Six sources familiar with the matter reportedly confirmed the discussions, though the extent of progress remained unclear.

According to AP, Netanyahu has been pursuing what he calls “voluntary migration” for much of Gaza’s population, framing it as a way to separate civilians from Hamas fighters.

He has previously floated similar resettlement proposals to other African nations, citing the vision of US President Donald Trump.

‘Forced displacement’

Rights groups and much of the international community have condemned such plans, warning they could amount to forced displacement — a violation of international law. Palestinians have also rejected the proposals, insisting on their right to remain in their homeland.

The South Sudanese denial comes as several countries — including the UK, Canada, France, and Australia — have announced plans to support recognition of a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Israel, which faces mounting pressure to end its Gaza offensive, argues that recognising a Palestinian state “rewards terrorism,” a position echoed by Washington.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 2023, when war erupted following a deadly Hamas attack that left about 1,200 people dead and 251 others taken hostage.

Israel’s 22-month military campaign has killed tens of thousands, displaced the majority of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents, and left much of Gaza in ruins, with severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that parts of Gaza are on the brink of famine.