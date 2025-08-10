Sifuna faults IEBC decision to hold by-elections on Nov 27

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct 23 mini-polls on November 27 contravenes the law of the land.

In a statement, Sifuna stated that Article 101(4)b of the Constitution requires the IEBC to conduct by elections within 90 days of issuance of writs.

“Unless my math is wrong, November 27th is more than 100 days away,” said the ODM Secretary-General

The Erustus Ethekon led agency which was appointed into office last month said the polls will cover 16 ward seats in the first batch and, in a second batch, the Baringo Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies, and one ward seat in Bungoma.

A Gazette Notice issued on Friday stated that Ethekon will chair a committee to handle disputes and monitor compliance during the campaign

“Following the declaration of vacancies by the respective Speakers, the Commission gives notice that the by-elections shall be held on November 27, 2025,” said Ethekon.

“All participating parties and candidates are reminded to strictly adhere to the electoral code of conduct.”

Gazetted Vacant Seats

First Batch – Gazetted on August 8, 2025, this includes 16 ward seats: Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet)

Others are: Mumbuni North (Machakos), Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Tembelio (Uasin Gishu), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo (Nyamira), Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana).

Second Batch – To be gazetted on August 11, 2025, will cover the Baringo County Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies — Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja — and the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.

By-Elections Guidelines

Political parties must submit names of authorised officials and primary dates by September 17, 2025, while public officers intending to vie must resign within seven days of the notice.

Nominations will be held on October 8 and 9,2025.

“The official campaign period will run from Wednesday, October 8, 2025, until Monday, November 24, 2025, with campaigning allowed daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm,” the Gazette Notice read.

The Commission will Gazette the names of candidates participating in party primaries, along with the scheduled dates of the primaries, within seven days after receiving the submissions.

Independent candidates must not have been affiliated with any political party for at least three months before election day and are required to submit their names by Wednesday, September 17.

Further, political parties and candidates must appoint and submit the names of their Election Agents to the Commission by Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The IEBC will use the certified voter register published on June 21, 2022, for the elections.