Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna at Capital FM studios located at Two Rivers Mall. Photo credit: Sharon Resian

Headlines

Sifuna faults IEBC decision to hold by-elections on Nov 27

“Article 101(4)b requires the IEBC to conduct by elections within 90 days of issuance of writs. Unless my math is wrong, November 27th is more than 100 days away,” said the ODM Sec-Gen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct 23 mini-polls on November 27 contravenes the law of the land.

In a statement, Sifuna stated that Article 101(4)b of the Constitution requires the IEBC to conduct by elections within 90 days of issuance of writs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Unless my math is wrong, November 27th is more than 100 days away,” said the ODM Secretary-General

The Erustus Ethekon led agency which was appointed into office last month said the polls will cover 16 ward seats in the first batch and, in a second batch, the Baringo Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies, and one ward seat in Bungoma.

A Gazette Notice issued on Friday stated that Ethekon will chair a committee to handle disputes and monitor compliance during the campaign

“Following the declaration of vacancies by the respective Speakers, the Commission gives notice that the by-elections shall be held on November 27, 2025,” said Ethekon.

“All participating parties and candidates are reminded to strictly adhere to the electoral code of conduct.”

Gazetted Vacant Seats

First Batch – Gazetted on August 8, 2025, this includes 16 ward seats: Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet)

Others are: Mumbuni North (Machakos), Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Tembelio (Uasin Gishu), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo (Nyamira), Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana).

Second Batch – To be gazetted on August 11, 2025, will cover the Baringo County Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies — Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja — and the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.

By-Elections Guidelines

Political parties must submit names of authorised officials and primary dates by September 17, 2025, while public officers intending to vie must resign within seven days of the notice.

Nominations will be held on October 8 and 9,2025.

“The official campaign period will run from Wednesday, October 8, 2025, until Monday, November 24, 2025, with campaigning allowed daily between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm,” the Gazette Notice read.

The Commission will Gazette the names of candidates participating in party primaries, along with the scheduled dates of the primaries, within seven days after receiving the submissions.

Independent candidates must not have been affiliated with any political party for at least three months before election day and are required to submit their names by Wednesday, September 17.

Further, political parties and candidates must appoint and submit the names of their Election Agents to the Commission by Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The IEBC will use the certified voter register published on June 21, 2022, for the elections.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC sets November 27 for multiple by-elections across Kenya

The IEBC has announced nationwide by-elections on November 27, 2025, to fill vacant Senate, MP, and MCA seats, urging strict adherence to set timelines.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition filed over IEBC’s refusal to process MPs recall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – A group of six Kenyans has moved to court to challenge the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over...

3 days ago

Headlines

Ruto, Raila establish joint team to oversee 10-point broad-based agenda

"The Committee will commence its work immediately and will submit progress reports to the Principals every two months, and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM...

4 days ago

Headlines

‘I considered quitting as ODM SG’- Sifuna

"When things begin taking a turn for the worst, you have a responsibility to put your foot down and say this is not who...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC decries legal gaps on Early Campaigns, Recalls Court Directive for New Law

Ethekon acknowledged the commission’s limited ability to rein in early campaigns.

4 days ago

Kenya

Ruto’s 2027 fate hangs on upcoming by-elections

Ruto is walking a political tightrope as 22 by-elections threaten to derail his 2027 re-election bid. The ground is shifting and his rivals are...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Chair Ethekon Dismisses Rigging Fears, 2027 Poll to Be Free and Fair

Ethekon was speaking in Nairobi during a roundtable discussion between IEBC, Kenya Editors Guild, Kenya Union of Journalists convened by Electoral Law and Governance...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC to announce by-election calendar in a week

The by-elections will fill various vacant seats across the country, including parliamentary and ward positions left vacant

4 days ago