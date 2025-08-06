Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh10.8bn eCitizen black hole: Governance gaps, murky deals and irregular payments

Beyond ownership and governance issues, the audit flagged billions of shillings in unaccounted or unlinked payments, punitive charges on users, and operational failures that have frustrated citizens.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — A sweeping audit of the eCitizen digital payments platform has uncovered massive governance gaps, unauthorized transactions, and systemic failures that may have led to the loss and mismanagement of over KSh10.8 billion in public revenue.

The damning findings, contained in a special audit report by the Auditor General, have raised serious concerns over the transparency and integrity of the platform, used by more than 220 government entities for revenue collection.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President William Ruto’s administration has positioned eCitizen as a revolutionary tool designed to enhance service delivery, automate revenue collection, and curb cash leakages.

However, the audit reveals that the platform operates without a legal framework, leaving it vulnerable to exploitation.

Despite Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, which allocated roles between the Ministry of Interior (through the Directorate of Citizen Services) and the National Treasury (via the Government Digital Payments Unit), the report found no statute or policy framework to anchor the platform in law.

This has resulted in blurred lines of authority between ministries and left no single entity with full oversight of the platform’s governance, technical control, and financial operations.

“Without a clear governance structure, the eCitizen platform faces risks of misalignment in responsibilities, which can lead to inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and inconsistent service delivery,” the Auditor General warned.

ReadNext: Murky ownership, irregular payments

Pages: 1 2 3

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

5 ingenious things trees do that human designers can learn from

Dead trees provide vital habitat for wildlife. Microbes, insects, lizards, birds and mammals often prefer dead trees to live ones.

11 hours ago

County News

Ditch wooden canoes for safer fibreglass boats, Lake Victoria fishermen told

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the traditional wooden canoe, while culturally significant, is increasingly proving unsafe and unsuitable for modern fishing needs.

12 hours ago

County News

Bribe demands nearly half as frequent in Makueni compared to Kwale: EACC

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) listed Kwale and Kilifi at the top of the chart among counties where officials were more than likely to...

15 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The global health system can build back better after US aid cuts – here’s how

To build a new global health compact for Africa, the first change must be from a focus on combating individual diseases to ensuring that...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What the UN plastic treaty means to a garbage collector in Kisii amid global push to end pollution

KISII, Kenya, Aug 5 – At dawn, before Kisii town stirs to life, Brian Makori a street boy used to bend over heaps of...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hope Beyond the Hijab as Muslim Women Rise to Defend Girls’ Health and Choices.

KISII, Kenya, Aug 5 – While early marriage rates are still high in northern Kenya, Nyanza and Rift valley regions, this practice still affects...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Party politics taking shape in Nakuru ahead of 2027 elections

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 5 – Party politics in Nakuru is taking shape way ahead of the 2027 general elections with politicians allied to Kenya...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS tops bribery list with Sh200,000 average as national mean drops by half

In the 2024 National Ethics and Corruption Survey (NECS) published on Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) identified Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) as...

18 hours ago