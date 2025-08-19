Senators plot Ruto summons amid bribery allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 — Senators are demanding that President William Ruto be summoned to Parliament to substantiate claims that lawmakers have been soliciting multimillion-shilling bribes.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), insisted that the President cannot continue making sweeping allegations without submitting to due process.

He cited Article 125 of the Constitution, which grants Parliament the same powers as the High Court to summon any person to appear before it.

“You cannot try Parliament in a kangaroo court. If the President has evidence of Senators or MPs receiving Sh150 million from Isiolo, or Sh10 million to block the anti-money laundering bill, let him bring that evidence here so that the law can take its course,” Kajwang’ said.

The uproar followed the President’s remarks on Monday alleging that some legislators demanded Sh150 million from an unnamed county official and Sh10 million from the National Treasury to approve the anti-money laundering bill.

Lawmakers reminded Ruto that his words carried weight and could not be dismissed as mere political banter. By alleging corruption within the Legislature, they argued, he had a duty to present proof and allow investigations to proceed.

“We also want to challenge the President: if you know these people, don’t just bemoan and cry like any other common person. As a consumer of raw intelligence and a person who can direct the DCI to investigate, Kenyans expect action,” Kajwang’ stated.

Setting the record straight

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused the parliamentary leadership of failing to protect the institution, leaving lawmakers exposed to serious allegations.

“By now, I expected Honorable Chair to have a statement from Honorable Madzayo and Honorable Cheruyoit defending the institution and putting the record straight. Our Speaker is nowhere to be seen,” Sifuna said.

“And even you, Chair, I want to challenge you—when the Senator for Kitui said, Chair, if you don’t defend this committee, because this committee was specifically singled out, they say we are the rent seekers in the Senate.”

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also faulted Parliament’s leadership for failing to defend its dignity, hinting at possible drastic measures if the Speakers and committee chairs do not act.

“It cannot be that everybody who wants to invade Parliament just has a free day to do what they want. The Speaker must be able to draw the line. If you have something to say about Parliament, we must be procedurally safe,” Wambua said.

