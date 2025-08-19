Senate convenes Wednesday for Kericho Governor Mutai’s impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 — The Senate will hold a special sitting on Wednesday to deliberate on the impeachment of Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, following formal communication from the County Assembly of Kericho.

In a notice issued on Monday, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed the sitting will take place at 2.30 pm in the Senate Chamber, Nairobi, pursuant to Standing Order 33(1) and Section 33 of the County Governments Act.

The session was prompted by a letter from the Speaker of the Kericho County Assembly, dated August 15 and received in the Senate on August 18, notifying the House of the Assembly’s approval of a motion seeking to remove Governor Mutai from office.

During the special sitting, the Senate will transact three key items of business: the swearing-in of Consolata Nabwire Wakwabubi as a nominated senator under Article 98(1)(b) of the Constitution, the hearing of charges against Governor Mutai, and an alteration of the Senate Calendar.

A total of 33 out of 47 MCAs voted in favour of Mutai’s removal—marking the second time in less than a year the governor has faced impeachment.

The latest motion, tabled by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony, accuses Mutai of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and mismanagement of county resources.

Governor Mutai previously survived an impeachment attempt in October 2024 after the motion was dismissed on technical grounds.

