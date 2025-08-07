Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Self-service usage on the rise at Kenya Power

New user registrations for the platforms rose by 10,440 to reach 41,265.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7, 2025 — More customers are turning to Kenya Power’s digital self-service platforms to access key services, with usage rising sharply in the year ended June 30, 2025.

Interactions on the MyPower App rose by 22 percent to 2.02 million, up from 1.65 million the previous year. Requests via USSD code also grew by nearly 14 percent, from 1.62 million to 1.84 million.

The most accessed service was bill query, which recorded 1.7 million requests — up by over 300,000. The bill simulator, which helps customers understand their electricity charges, logged nearly 100,000 requests.

The company also reported growth in users submitting meter readings themselves and using the “Jua for Sure” feature to verify the identity of field staff. Identity checks rose from 26,535 to 33,422.

The platforms offer various services, including reporting power outages, buying tokens, accessing recent token records, and tracking new connection applications.

