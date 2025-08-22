Sections of Thika road closed ahead of Kenya-Madagascar CHAN clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The National Police Service has erected diversions along various parts on Thika Superhighway ahead of the much-anticipated Kenya vs Madagascar Quarter-final clash at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Motorists and commuters of delays and traffic snarl-ups due to the diversion at Ruiru Interchange, Githurai and Muthaiga among other areas.

A large contingent of police officers has been deployed around the 48,000-seater sports facility as part of security arrangements put in place to manage a crowd of up to 38,000 fans.

A traffic advisory issued Thursday urged motorists from Nairobi CBD heading to Thika Road to use Kiambu Road at Exit 4.

Traffic to Mwiki from Thika Superhighway should follow the Ruaraka-Baba Ndogo-Lucky Summer-Nairobi River-Mwiki route.