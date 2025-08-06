Scramble for Siaya Governor’s acting position with DG Oduol saying he’s in charge

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 6 – Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has come out guns blazing affirming that he is the second in command in the absence of his Governor James Orengo.

Oduol trained his guns on the County Assembly Speaker George Okode, who is currently representing the Governor in his duties.

Okode early this week announced that Governor Orengo is outside the country on a personal mission.

The Deputy Governor now claims that what Okode is doing is unconstitutional, since he is best suited to take over the role of the Governor in his absence in accordance with the law.

“As a deputy governor, my role is clearly defined under the Article 179 of the Constitution, which establishes the county executive committee, comprising the governor, deputy governor and other members approved by the county assembly,” he stated.

He went on to note that the recent developments have caused some confusion regarding the respective roles of the county executive and the county assembly.

He explained that the County Assembly, led by the Speaker, is a distinct and independent arm of the government.

“Its role is legislative, to enact laws, approve budgets and provide oversight,” he said.

Oduol says the legislative is not an extension of the executive, nor it is mandated to perform administrative functions.

He told Speaker Okode to respect the separation of powers and to safeguard the institutional boundaries that ensure good governance and constitutional order.

“Let me remind all county officials and stakeholders that any attempt to assume authority or exercise power outside the framework of the Constitution is unlawful,” he said.

However, speaking to Capital Newsbeat recently, Okode maintained that he is not the acting Governor, but rather representing him in his duties.

“You are well aware that the Governor even when he is in office, he can choose to delegate duties even to his messenger,” he said.

He went further to note that, the role of a deputy governor is to perform duties that are assigned by the Governor.

Oduol who has had a strained relationship with Orengo, however, toned down, calling for reconciliation.

“Differences have indeed emerged between me and the Governor, while these disagreements are regrettable, they do not diminish my deep respect for his office,” he said.

Oduol, went ahead to extend a hand of reconciliation to Governor Orengo as he pledged to remain open to dialogue, driven by mutual respect.

The deputy governor, upon his failed attempt to have him impeached by the county assembly, is reported to have not set foot in his office.