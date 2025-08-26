Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

He also served concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Somalia and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON)/FILE/MITI

Africa

S. Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya hailed for strengthening ties dies after a short illness

Mahlangu, a seasoned diplomat and former Chairperson of the South African National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was widely respected in Nairobi’s diplomatic circles for his role in strengthening Kenya–South Africa relations.

Published

NAIROBI, Aug 26 — South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Johannes “MJ” Mahlangu, has died after a short illness.

He passed away on Sunday while being taken to hospital in South Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mahlangu, a seasoned diplomat and former Chairperson of the South African National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was widely respected in Nairobi’s diplomatic circles for his role in strengthening Kenya–South Africa relations.

During his tenure in Kenya, he worked to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, and regional security.

He also served concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Somalia and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), where he advanced collaboration on peace, development, and environmental issues.

Kenya and South Africa have in recent years elevated their relationship to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

Diplomats credit Mahlangu with laying the groundwork for this milestone, which was formalized during President William Ruto’s state visit to Pretoria in 2022.

In a tribute, South Africa’s Parliament described him as a leader who embodied humility, consensus-building, and participatory democracy.

“Throughout his tenure, ‘MJ’ distinguished himself as a champion of cooperative governance, intergovernmental relations, and the representation of provinces in national decision-making,” the Presiding Officers said in a statement.

Democratic credentials

Born in 1952 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, Mahlangu was part of the generation of leaders who helped negotiate South Africa’s democratic transition.

Following the 1994 democratic elections, he became a member of the first democratic Parliament and contributed to drafting the Constitution in the Constitutional Assembly.

He participated in the landmark multiparty negotiations that paved the way for the 1996 Constitution, later hailed as one of the most progressive in the world.

Mahlangu went on to chair the NCOP, where he championed cooperative governance and ensured provincial voices were represented in national decision-making.

He also served as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States before embarking on his final posting in Kenya.

His passing has been met with deep sorrow in both South Africa and Kenya. Officials in Nairobi praised him as a steadfast partner in advancing bilateral ties and a friend of the Kenyan people.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Tears and outrage in South Africa as accused in pig farm murder walks free

De Wet, 20, turned state witness when the trial started on Monday and says farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier shot and killed the two...

August 7, 2025

Africa

US terror financing tracker sanctions 3 ISIS facilitators in Africa

According to a statement by the US Department of the Treasury, the designated individuals have served as key ISIS financiers and operatives, enabling the...

July 15, 2025

Africa

South Africans fear spike in HIV infections as US aid cuts bite

Gugu was lucky, the clinic where she got the medication that helps suppress her symptoms contacted her before it closed down.

July 11, 2025

Africa

Zambia goes to court to stop ex-president’s burial in South Africa

The Zambian attorney general has requested the court to halt the burial, scheduled for Wednesday, until the dispute is resolved.

June 25, 2025

Africa

Former Zambian President Lungu to be buried in SA amid escalating stand-off

According to the family spokesman Makebi Zulu, the private ceremony will be conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

June 20, 2025

Africa

South Africa’s firebrand politician banned from entering UK

The Home Office said Julius Malema had been deemed "non-conducive to the public good" and that it was "undesirable" to grant him entry.

June 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly 50 people killed in South Africa floods

Among the bodies recovered are those of four children, a driver and a conductor who were on a bus that was carried away in...

June 12, 2025

Africa

(WATCH) EFF leader Malema blasts Ramaphosa for ‘cowardice’ at WH, slams US ‘white genocide’ claims

The Chief of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of ‘failing to protect’ the Constitution and being...

May 26, 2025