S. Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya hailed for strengthening ties dies after a short illness

NAIROBI, Aug 26 — South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Johannes “MJ” Mahlangu, has died after a short illness.

He passed away on Sunday while being taken to hospital in South Africa.

Mahlangu, a seasoned diplomat and former Chairperson of the South African National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was widely respected in Nairobi’s diplomatic circles for his role in strengthening Kenya–South Africa relations.

During his tenure in Kenya, he worked to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, and regional security.

He also served concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Somalia and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON), where he advanced collaboration on peace, development, and environmental issues.

Kenya and South Africa have in recent years elevated their relationship to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership.

Diplomats credit Mahlangu with laying the groundwork for this milestone, which was formalized during President William Ruto’s state visit to Pretoria in 2022.

In a tribute, South Africa’s Parliament described him as a leader who embodied humility, consensus-building, and participatory democracy.

“Throughout his tenure, ‘MJ’ distinguished himself as a champion of cooperative governance, intergovernmental relations, and the representation of provinces in national decision-making,” the Presiding Officers said in a statement.

Democratic credentials

Born in 1952 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, Mahlangu was part of the generation of leaders who helped negotiate South Africa’s democratic transition.

Following the 1994 democratic elections, he became a member of the first democratic Parliament and contributed to drafting the Constitution in the Constitutional Assembly.

He participated in the landmark multiparty negotiations that paved the way for the 1996 Constitution, later hailed as one of the most progressive in the world.

Mahlangu went on to chair the NCOP, where he championed cooperative governance and ensured provincial voices were represented in national decision-making.

He also served as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States before embarking on his final posting in Kenya.

His passing has been met with deep sorrow in both South Africa and Kenya. Officials in Nairobi praised him as a steadfast partner in advancing bilateral ties and a friend of the Kenyan people.