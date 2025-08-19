Ruto’s protest victim reparation scheme splits Central Kenya

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 19 — A political storm is brewing in the Central Region over government plans to compensate families of those killed during the Genz demonstrations and Saba Saba riots.

Opposition MPs have condemned the proposed compensation, calling it hypocritical.

They argue that the government must first acknowledge and apologize for the actions of state agents before offering payments.

“You know why this move is hypocritical. How can you ask people who lost their kin to register when the victims are already known—police killed them? The state is just playing with the minds of our people,” said Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandego.

“Where are the structures of compensation? How much is allocated in cases of death, maiming, or injuries such as being shot in the legs? This is just a fallacy.”

Wandego insisted that the government should stop misleading Kenyans with such statements, especially since it has authorized security forces to shoot citizens.

He noted, however, that the compensation talks are effectively an admission of guilt on the part of the government.

Speaking separately, Laikipia MP Mwangi Kiunjuri said that those seeking government compensation should be free to do so.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to compensate Kenyans for harm caused by commission or omission by our security apparatus. Those seeking compensation should be left alone, especially if they have lost a breadwinner,” he said.

Several people were shot and killed, while others were maimed, during the Genz protest commemoration and Saba Saba protests.

The government has stated that it is ready to compensate families who lost their loved ones.

