Ruto tells KEMSA to aim for a 100% order fill rate—up from current 57%

HOMA Bay County, Aug 13— The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) earned praise and a fresh challenge from President William Ruto during his visit to the agency’s exhibition stand at the ongoing Devolution Conference in Homa Bay County.

Commending the reforms already underway, the President lauded KEMSA’s role in strengthening the country’s healthcare supply chain and advancing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda through the Taifa Care initiative. He urged the Authority to build on this momentum by achieving a 100% order fill rate — a benchmark that would ensure patients nationwide receive medicines and supplies without delay.

KEMSA’s transformation has already seen the launch of a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) in June, aimed at elevating its order fill rate from the current 57% to 78% by September 2025. This ambitious programme focuses on market diversification, innovation, and sustainability, and is designed as a springboard toward a five-year Sustainable Growth Strategy (2025–2030) that will entrench efficiency, transparency, and resilience in healthcare delivery.

“KEMSA has made bold moves to improve performance, and now we want to go the full distance. Achieving a 100% order fill rate will not only improve service delivery but also save lives,” President Ruto said.

KEMSA CEO Dr. Waqo Ejersa described the President’s visit as an endorsement of the Authority’s reform agenda. “This challenge energises us to push harder. The RRI is not a stopgap measure — it’s the foundation of a modern, agile, and sustainable KEMSA that can meet Kenya’s health needs well into the future,” he said.

With the backing of its Board, strategic partners, and county governments, KEMSA is positioning itself as a model of responsive, efficient, and sustainable healthcare supply in Africa.