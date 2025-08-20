Ruto, Rubio rally efforts to anchor Kenya–US ties on trade and investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Kenya and the United States, with a strong emphasis on expanding commercial opportunities and deepening economic cooperation.

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to broaden bilateral ties beyond security and diplomacy, anchoring the relationship on trade, investment, and shared prosperity.

“They reaffirmed our strategic partnership and discussed commercial opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation between the United States and Kenya,” said US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The discussion comes as Washington maintains its shift toward a “trade, not aid” approach to Africa, with Secretary Rubio underscoring that US foreign policy will prioritize commercial partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for both nations.

A separate statement from State House said the leaders highlighted the importance of unlocking investment flows and creating new business opportunities.

“We agreed to strengthen cooperation for the long-term benefit of our people and nations,” President Ruto noted.

Ruto also disclosed that Secretary Rubio commended Kenya’s leadership in global peace efforts, particularly in Haiti, where Nairobi is spearheading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

The two also reviewed regional security interventions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reaffirming their commitment to peace and long-term stability in the Great Lakes region.

The call builds on recent remarks by US Embassy Nairobi Chargé d’Affaires Carla Benini, who reiterated Kenya’s central role in Washington’s Africa policy.

“Kenya remains central to our US–Africa engagement. When we do something in Africa, we do it in Kenya first, and there’s a reason for that — our shared interests and alignment on governance, rule of law, and democracy,” Benini told President Ruto at State House on August 11.

Her comments came amid growing subnational partnerships linking Kenyan counties with US states and cities, including sister city agreements and trade collaborations.

The renewed engagement reflects the Trump administration’s ongoing review of its Africa policy. Secretary Rubio has repeatedly emphasized a “trade, not aid” approach, signaling a shift from traditional aid models to a more transactional, investment-driven strategy.

In July, President Donald Trump hosted five African heads of state in Washington, with discussions focused on unlocking commercial opportunities.

The administration has since made clear that future US engagement on the continent will prioritize economic partnerships that deliver mutual benefits.

