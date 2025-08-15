Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reassigns Orina to Ireland in Foreign Service shake-up

In the changes, Ambassador George Morara Orina — who has been serving as Kenya’s envoy to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union in Addis Ababa — has been redeployed to Dublin, Ireland.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — President William Ruto has announced new nominations and redeployments in Kenya’s Foreign Service, affecting 11 diplomatic stations worldwide.

State House said in a statement Friday that the changes are part of efforts to “optimise performance and enhance service delivery” under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He will be succeeded in Addis Ababa by Ambassador Galma Mukhe Boru.

Other notable postings include Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri to Ankara, Turkey; Amb. Lucy Kiruthu to Bangkok, Thailand; Henry Wambuma to Bujumbura, Burundi; and Amb. Catherine Kirumba Karemu to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The reshuffle also sends Abdirashid Salat Abdille to Jakarta, Indonesia; Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo to London, United Kingdom; Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Amb. Edwin Afande to Vienna, Austria; and Florence Chepngetich Bore to Windhoek, Namibia.

Consular appointments include Amb. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange as Consul General in Arusha, Tanzania; Jayne Jepkorir in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Judy Kiaria Nkumiri in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

New Deputy Heads of Mission have also been named: Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh in Berlin; Amb. Kipkosgei Toroitich in Kampala; Amb. Moni Manyange in Kinshasa; Amb. Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko in Ottawa; Amb. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba in Riyadh; and David Mwangi Karanja in Seoul.

State House Press Office said the nominations have been submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in line with Article 132(2)(e) of the Constitution.

