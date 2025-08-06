Connect with us

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Mombasa on February 24, 2025.

Ruto, Raila establish joint team to oversee 10-point broad-based agenda

“The Committee will commence its work immediately and will submit progress reports to the Principals every two months, and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group on a quarterly basis,” read a communiqué signed by Ruto and Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – resident William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have named a 5-member committee to oversee the implementation of a 10-point broad-based agenda.

The Committee chaired by former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani will receive submissions from including the arms of Government. Government departments. independent commissions, civil society, religious institutions, and the private sector.

Members of the Committee include the Member of the East African Legislative Assembly Fatuma Ibrahim, Kevin Kiarie, Gabriel Oguda and Javas Bigambo respectively.

“The Committee shall undertake inclusive and extensive consultations with members of the public and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the implementation of the MoU is informed by diverse perspectives and addresses the needs and aspirations of all Kenyans,” read a statement co-signed by President Ruto and his co-principal.

President Ruto said that the formal unveiling of the joint committee will be at the UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting slated for August 18.

“The Committee will commence its work immediately and will submit progress reports to the Principals every two months, and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group on a quarterly basis,” read a communiqué signed by Ruto and Raila.

A final comprehensive report detailing the status of the MoU’s implementation will be released to the public on March 7, 2026, marking the one-year anniversary of its signing.

The principals announced that the UDM and ODM Executive Secretaries will run the Joint Secretariat.

The operations of the Committee will be fully funded and facilitated by both UDA and ODM.

