Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga

Kenya

Ruto-Raila NADCO committee begins public engagement

The committee plans to hold broad consultations across the country, targeting government agencies, civil society, trade unions, youth and women’s groups, academia, persons with disabilities, and other interest groups.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The joint committee formed by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to oversee the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and ten-point agenda has kicked off its work.

In a statement on Friday, the five-member team established on August 6, 2025, announced it had organized its operations, elected Javas Bigambo as Vice Chair, and set up five subcommittees to drive public and stakeholder consultations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We thank the two principals for their trust. The committee is now fully operational and ready to engage Kenyans in line with its terms of reference,” said Chairperson Senator Agnes Zani.

The committee plans to hold broad consultations across the country, targeting government agencies, civil society, trade unions, youth and women’s groups, academia, persons with disabilities, and other interest groups.

Its mandate includes tracking the implementation of recommendations touching on policy, legislation, administrative reforms, and constitutional issues outlined in the NADCO report, a product of last year’s bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

The team has invited the public to take part in upcoming forums, which will be announced in due course.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC replaces expelled Senator Gloria Orwoba with Consolata Wakwabubi

Orwoba was expelled from UDA in May 2025 after the party accused her of disloyalty and violating the party’s code of conduct.

14 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Gov’t mulls closure of 3,000 low-enrollment secondary schools

The move comes amid criticism over the allocation of capitation funds, with reports indicating that some under-enrolled schools are receiving disproportionate funding, while others...

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital reverses price hike after insurers suspend services

"We assure all patients that services continue at previous rates," the hospital said, urging insured patients to check with their providers for service approval.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hands Claris Onganga declined KNCHR Chairperson post

Onganga’s nomination, based on recommendations from a selection panel appointed under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 4651 of April 11, 2025, has been forwarded to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA aspirant in Malava MP race Enock Andanje dies after collapsing

The incident occurred during a widows’ empowerment forum in Malava attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital Disowns Herman Manyora’s Claim to Chairmanship

The board said Manyora’s claim to the position of chairman was the product of a self-appointment process that is not recognized.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt disburses Sh4mn to cater for burial costs of Nyakach road accident victims

Nyanza regional commissioner Flora Mworia says the commitment that was made to the affected families has now been actualized.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court suspends State plan to privatise Kenya Pipeline

Justice Bahati Mwamuye says the freeze will remain in force "pending the inter partes hearing and determination" of the case.

21 hours ago