Ruto-Raila NADCO committee begins public engagement

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The joint committee formed by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga to oversee the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and ten-point agenda has kicked off its work.

In a statement on Friday, the five-member team established on August 6, 2025, announced it had organized its operations, elected Javas Bigambo as Vice Chair, and set up five subcommittees to drive public and stakeholder consultations.

“We thank the two principals for their trust. The committee is now fully operational and ready to engage Kenyans in line with its terms of reference,” said Chairperson Senator Agnes Zani.

The committee plans to hold broad consultations across the country, targeting government agencies, civil society, trade unions, youth and women’s groups, academia, persons with disabilities, and other interest groups.

Its mandate includes tracking the implementation of recommendations touching on policy, legislation, administrative reforms, and constitutional issues outlined in the NADCO report, a product of last year’s bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

The team has invited the public to take part in upcoming forums, which will be announced in due course.