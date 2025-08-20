Ruto presses Japan to ease barriers on Kenyan exports, champions balanced trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — President William Ruto has urged Japan to ease tariff and non-tariff barriers to allow greater access for Kenyan agricultural exports, as he pushed for a more balanced trade relationship between the two countries.

President Ruto spoke on Tuesday during a series of high-level engagements in Yokohama ahead of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, President Ruto noted that while trade between the two countries has grown by 33 per cent in 2024, it remains heavily skewed in favour of Japan.

“Our trade has grown in the past six decades, but it heavily favours Japan at $1 billion against $70 million. We need to address tariff and non-tariff barriers so that Kenyan produce such as avocados and tea can access the Japanese market,” he said.

Prime Minister Ishiba pledged to review the market access concerns raised by President Ruto, adding that Tokyo would also study the non-tariff barriers highlighted.

President Ruto also welcomed the signing of a statement of intent on a Samurai Bond that Kenya seeks to issue in Japan’s financial markets, describing it as a step toward diversifying the country’s resource mobilisation.

He further underscored opportunities in e-mobility, citing ongoing discussions with Toyota Corporation to expand Kenya’s electric vehicle sector.

At the bilateral level, the Head of State commended Japan’s long-standing support for Kenya in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and education. He also urged the Japanese private sector to invest more in Kenya’s youthful, well-educated, and skilled workforce.

On peace and security, Ruto applauded Japan’s contribution to regional stability, including its support for the Tumaini Initiative on South Sudan, peace efforts in Somalia, and the Multinational Security Mission in Haiti led by Kenya.

“Japan’s role in ensuring predictable financing for such missions is critical,” Ruto said.

Later, addressing the Yokohama City Assembly, the President lauded the city as a hub of commerce, culture, and innovation, adding that its experience as a smart city offered lessons for African urban development. He was accompanied by Yokohama City Council President Shibuya Takeshi and Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka.

At a Kenya Investment Forum in Yokohama, Ruto highlighted Japan’s role as Kenya’s third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment, contributing over $205 million (KSh26 billion) in 2024 alone.

“There are 123 Japanese investors operating in Kenya across manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology. These investments are visible in transformative projects such as the Mombasa Port, Olkaria Geothermal Plant, and automotive assembly plants,” he said.

Ruto invited Japanese investors to the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi in March 2026, calling for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

