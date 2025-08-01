Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa to convene Joint EAC-SADC Summit in a week

The Joint Summit will build on decisions made during a high-level co-chairs’ session held in Nairobi on Friday, which resolved to merge the EAC-led Nairobi Process, the SADC-supported Luanda Process, and other related peace efforts into a single African Union (AU)-anchored framework.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe have announced plans to convene an extraordinary Joint EAC-SADC Summit within seven days to formally adopt key resolutions on peace in DRC.

The Joint Summit will build on decisions made during a high-level co-chairs’ session held in Nairobi on Friday, which resolved to merge the EAC-led Nairobi Process, the SADC-supported Luanda Process, and other related peace efforts into a single African Union (AU)-anchored framework.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Today marks a turning point. There is now one African-led process that brings on board all the other initiatives — Nairobi, Luanda, and any others — into one coherent process on the situation in eastern DRC,” President Ruto said on Friday.

Ruto, Mnangagwa merge DRC peace efforts into AU-Led Initiative

He added that beyond aligning structures and mandates, the initiative has consolidated the technical secretariats of the EAC, SADC, and AU into a Joint Secretariat, based at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, to coordinate humanitarian responses, security interventions, and dialogue efforts.

President Mnangagwa lauded the progress, commending Ruto’s “cordial and committed leadership” and stressing that collaboration between the AU, EAC, and SADC is essential for a durable solution to the conflict.

Unified action

The communiqué referenced previous decisions made at the EAC-SADC joint summit in Dar es Salaam (February 8), a virtual summit in March 2025, the AU Peace and Security Council session (February 14), and UN Security Council Resolution 2773, all of which underscored the need for unified action in eastern DRC.

A panel of AU-appointed facilitators, including Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), and Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana) attended the Nairobi session.

AU-led Joint Secretariat to drive unified DRC peace efforts

Also present were AU Commission Chairperson Mohamud Ali Youssouf, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Frederick Shava, and EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva.

The upcoming summit will institutionalize the Nairobi resolutions, authorize implementation mechanisms, and launch the inclusive mediation process under the new AU-led structure.

Leaders expressed optimism that with unified leadership, coordinated resources, and inclusive dialogue, lasting peace and recovery in eastern DRC are within reach.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

AU-led Joint Secretariat to drive unified DRC peace efforts

The announcement was made during a high-level EAC-SADC Co-Chairs session in Nairobi on Friday, where leaders officially resolved to consolidate regional efforts and align...

26 minutes ago

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa merge DRC peace efforts into AU-Led Initiative

The new initiative will be steered by a panel of eminent African facilitators appointed jointly by the EAC and SADC, with coordination through a...

43 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Mnangagwa in Nairobi to co-chair EAC-SADC session on DRC with Ruto

The meeting will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where escalating violence by armed groups continues to...

9 hours ago

Africa

Regional leaders arrive in Nairobi for key joint regional meeting on DRC

The meeting, co-chaired by President William Ruto (EAC Chair) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (SADC Chair), will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Broad-based politics: Could Wanga deputize Ruto in a UDA-ODM deal?

Fresh speculation has been fueled by the March 8 broad-based deal between the ruling UDA and Odinga-led ODM, which saw key Orange Party figures...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assents to Conflict of Interest Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The government has stepped up the fight against corruption following the presidential assent to the Conflict of Interest Bill....

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears rollout of WB-backed NYOTA youth empowerment plan

The project, co-funded by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank through a USD229 million concessional credit, aims to provide on-the-job training, entrepreneurship...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM will work with UDA to fast-track common agenda: Sifuna

The decision followed a meeting of the party’s Central Committee on Tuesday, which emphasized the need to fast-track the rollout of the shared political...

3 days ago