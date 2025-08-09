Ruto makes changes at Communication Authority of Kenya Board

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – President William Ruto has appointed Charles Kamau Karondo as the non-executive Chairperson of the Communications Authority (CA) Board of Directors.

In a gazette notice dated August 8, 2025, the President said Karondo will serve for three years, effective immediately.

The appointment replaces Mary Wambui Mungai, whose tenure has been revoked.

The changes were made under section 6(1)(a) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, read together with section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act.