President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hands Claris Onganga declined KNCHR Chairperson post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – President William Ruto has nominated Claris Awour Onganga as Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), days after Duncan Oburu Ojwang declined the position.

Onganga’s nomination, based on recommendations from a selection panel appointed under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 4651 of April 11, 2025, has been forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

Ojwang, a legal scholar and practitioner, had been set to succeed the late Roseline Odhiambo Odede, who died in January 2025.

However, in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, he declined the nomination citing personal reasons and a perceived conflict of interest.

“I wish to convey to the House that I have this evening received a letter from the said nominee, respectfully declining the nomination on account of personal reasons and perceived conflict of interest,” Wetangula told MPs.

His withdrawal came shortly after the Katiba Institute and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) petitioned the High Court to block his appointment, arguing it violated Article 250(11) of the Constitution, which requires the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of an independent commission to be of opposite genders.

With Vice-Chair Raymond Nyeris already male, the petitioners argued, appointing another man would breach the gender rule.

The petition also accused the selection panel, the President, and the National Assembly of disregarding constitutional provisions, the KNCHR Act, and Kenya’s commitments under treaties such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Maputo Protocol.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 17, 2025.

