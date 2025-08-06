Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Hustler Fund critics following KHRC report

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President William Ruto has come out to strongly defend the Hustler Fund, days after a Kenya Human Rights Commission report (KHRC) called for its scrapping arguing that it has failed to spur enterprise or create meaningful jobs.

Speaking during a roundtable event with the private sector on Wednesday, President Ruto stated that the fund has been a success after disbursing Sh72 billion to empower 26 million Kenyans since it was established in 2022.

“In the same period, this transformative initiative, with a repayment rate at 83.6 per cent, has mobilised over Sh5 billion in savings and offered capital to millions of our small businesses,” he stated.

“The Government remains committed to presenting the right tools and a fair chance to ordinary Kenyans like the mama mboga, boda boda operators, among others, to grow and thrive.”

He castigated his critics for expressing negativity towards the government projects.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission report cited that for every Sh500 disbursed, Sh340 is effectively lost.

