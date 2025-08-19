Ruto arrives in Yokohama for TICAD 9, priorities include Nairobi transport upgrades

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 19 — President William Ruto arrived in Yokohama, Japan, Tuesday evening to attend the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).

The President, who is accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, is keen to consolidate Kenya-Japan relations through expanded trade, investment, and development cooperation.

Areas of discussion to include the expansion of Mombasa Port, Mombasa Port Area Road Development, Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and the Nairobi urban transport system upgrades.

Collaboration in agriculture, forestry, rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure, and continued educational exchange in science, technology, and innovation.

At TICAD 9, the President will call for deeper African integration and connectivity and removal of trade barriers, emphasising the African Continental Free Trade Area as a driver of inclusive growth.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and later attend a reception at Imperial Palace hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

In 2016, Kenya hosted the Sixth (TICAD VI) in Nairobi, the first time the conference was held in Africa.

The Government of Japan has been leading this conference since 1993. TICAD 9 is being held between August 20 to August 22, 2025, at Yokohama City.

