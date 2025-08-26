Ruto appoints 14-member panel of experts to facilitate compensation of riot victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has appointed a 14-member panel to develop a framework for compensating victims of protests and riots.

The team, chaired by his Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs Makau Mutua, includes former Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto, Amnesty International Kenya boss Irungu Houghton, Duncan Ojwang, and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo as vice-chair.

According to a Gazette Notice by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the panel will be funded under the Public Finance Management Act, ensure transparent accounting, and publish anonymized progress reports.

Its secretariat will be based at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.