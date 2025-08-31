Ruto acknowledges CHAN setbacks, vows better planning for AFCON 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – President William Ruto says Kenya will use the lessons learned from co-hosting the African Nations Championship (CHAN) to enhance the experience for teams and supporters during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania won the co-hosting rights for both continental tournaments, marking the first time the events will be held in East Africa.

The CHAN co-hosts faced several challenges, including significant infrastructure delays, inadequate financial planning, and widespread security and fan safety breaches at venues such as Kasarani Stadium.

These issues led to official fines and raised serious concerns about Kenya potentially losing its hosting rights.

“We take to heart the lessons of co-hosting this tournament, and we will use them to strengthen our preparations for AFCON 2027.”

“Beyond the competition, CHAN 2024 has affirmed the spirit of Pan-Africanism. It has showcased the unity, resilience, and immense talent of our continent,” President Ruto stated.

The Head of State noted that the matches went beyond just competition, highlighting the solidarity and shared spirit of the African people.

“From North to South, East to West, Africa’s sons and daughters displayed not only footballing brilliance but also the bonds that unite us as one people. This celebration of African excellence reminds us that our future is brightest when we stand together,” he added.

While congratulating Morocco on winning the CHAN 2024 Championship, President Ruto praised all participating teams for their exceptional performance and their role in strengthening continental unity.

“Congratulations, Morocco, on winning the CHAN 2024 Championship — a well-deserved victory. We appreciate all the teams, officials, and organisers who worked tirelessly to make this tournament a success,” he concluded.