Running CEO Joe Sang racing to educate vulnerable children

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – At 4:00 a.m., while Nairobi is still asleep, Joe Sang is already on the move.

The city is silent, the streets almost empty, and the Kenya Pipeline Company boss is out running, clocking kilometres before stepping into his corner office.

For Sang, often called the “running CEO,” running is more than exercise.

It is a way of life, a source of discipline, and, above all, a platform to change lives by giving the vulnerable children in Kenya a chance at education.

Sang, who grew up in Kabianga, Kericho County, knows too well what it means to struggle.

As a boy, he often ran barefoot for several kilometers to school.

“Those runs were not for fitness,” he recalls, “they were simply the only way to get to class.”

Yet those early steps, tough as they were, planted resilience in him that has carried him through life.

Today, that same spirit fuels not just his career, but also his passion project — the Joe Sang Foundation.

In less than a year, the foundation has raised Sh11 million to support needy children.

But Sang’s dream is much bigger.

On Friday, August 29, 2025, the foundation will hold its official launch, aiming to raise an ambitious Sh200 million for an endowment fund that will guarantee sustainable support for education.

The goal is to ensure that once a child is supported, they are carried all the way through secondary school, college, and beyond.

Heading the foundation as chairman is respected lawyer and sports administrator Jinaro Kibet.

Together with a team of trustees, Sang envisions building a fund that will outlive them, creating opportunities for children who would otherwise be left behind.

Running, for Sang, is more than just a hobby. It has become his teacher.

He began ten years ago with five-kilometre runs, gradually moving to 10 km, 21 km, and eventually a full marathon.

In October 2024, he ran the Chicago Marathon, one of the world’s most prestigious races, clocking an impressive 3 hours and 7 minutes.

In September 21, 2025 he will take on the Berlin Marathon, with his eyes on finishing under three hours.

Training for such races requires incredible discipline.

Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang during a morning long run training session in Karen on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Sang wakes up at 4 a.m. three times a week, sometimes in the biting cold, to cover distances of up to 21 km before heading to the office.

Yet he insists that running has made him sharper, calmer, and more focused as a leader.

“Some of my best decisions come after a run,” he says. “Running keeps me grounded and gives me clarity even in the busiest days.”

It is this marriage of endurance, resilience, and clarity that inspired him to link running with philanthropy.

If he could push his body to conquer marathons, why not push society to conquer the cycle of poverty through education?

“Charity starts at home,” he reflects, “and for me, that means starting with the children who remind me of my own journey.”

– Joe Sang Foundation: Transforming children’s lives –

The foundation’s work has already begun.

Four children from Sang’s former primary school are currently being supported.

The long-term vision is to expand across the country, working hand-in-hand with other foundations to reach as many children as possible.

Friday’s launch is more than just a fundraiser. It is a call to action.

Top government officials, captains of industry, and fellow CEOs are expected to attend, pledging their support to the cause.

The excitement has already spilled over, with more people signing up to join the event than initially anticipated.

For Sang, however, this is deeply personal.

He sees himself in the children he wants to help — children who may be walking long distances to school today, just like he once did.

By giving them a chance, he believes he is not just changing individual lives, but building a stronger society for the future.

In a world where CEOs are often judged only by balance sheets and boardrooms, Sang is proving that leadership can also mean lacing up your running shoes and sweating for a cause greater than yourself.

As he prepares for Berlin in September, his strides carry not just his own dreams but the hopes of countless children waiting for a hand up.

“There is no small contribution,” Sang says. “Every coin, every effort helps transform one child at a time. That’s the legacy I want to leave.”