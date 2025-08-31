Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

There had been speculation that the Xi-Modi talks might be postponed because of several disagreements

Focus on China

Reeling from Trump’s tariffs, India and China seek a business reboot

Modi is travelling to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – a regional body aimed at projecting an alternative worldview to that of the West.

Published

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Sunday with the sting of Donald Trump’s US tariffs still top of mind.

Since Wednesday, tariffs on Indian goods bound for the US, like diamonds and prawns, now stand at 50% – which the US president says is punishment for Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Experts say the levies threaten to leave lasting bruises on India’s vibrant export sector, and its ambitious growth targets.

China’s Xi Jinping, too, is trying to revive a sluggish Chinese economy at a time when sky-high US tariffs threaten to derail his plans.

Against this backdrop, the leaders of the world’s two most populous countries may both be looking for a reset in their relationship, which has previously been marked by mistrust, a large part of it driven by border disputes.

“Put simply, what happens in this relationship matters to the rest of the world,” Chietigj Bajpaee and Yu Jie of Chatham House wrote in a recent editorial.

“India was never going to be the bulwark against China that the West (and the United States in particular) thought it was… Modi’s China visit marks a potential turning point.”

Modi is travelling to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – a regional body aimed at projecting an alternative worldview to that of the West.

Members include China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Russia.In the past, India has downplayed the organisation’s significance. And critics say it hasn’t delivered on substantial outcomes over the years.

The June SCO defence ministers’ meeting failed to agree on a joint statement. India raised objections over the omission of any reference to the deadly 22 April attack on Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, which led to the worst fighting in decades between India and Pakistan.

But experts say the downturn in Delhi’s relations with Washington has prompted India to rediscover the utility of the SCO.

China, meanwhile, will value the optics of Global South solidarity amid Trump’s tariff chaos.

The Brics grouping – of which China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa are the founding members – has drawn the ire of Trump, who has threatened to slap additional tariffs on group members on top of their negotiated rates.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Rare earths emerge as potential bridge in US-China trade talks

Rare earth elements, a group of 17 critical metals, are crucial for modern technologies spanning from energy to defense, such as electric vehicles, drones,...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China posts historic 1 trillion kWh power consumption in July signaling robust growth

The country's total power consumption reached 1.02 trillion kWh in July, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent, said the National Energy Administration.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China banks on big data, AI to build for future-oriented industries

Hao Mingjin, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, said that heightened efforts should be made to...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China promises tax, finance reforms to promote services export

In the first half of this year, China's total import and export value of services reached 3.9 trillion yuan ($544.58 billion), up 8 percent...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing slams ‘distortionist’ Taiwan party over plan to undermine V-Day parade

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular news conference while rebutting a series of...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Putin, Kim among 26 foreign leaders to attend China’s V-Day commemorations

The commemorations, scheduled for September 3, will mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Tajikistan looks to China for deeper ties

Tajikistan, the first country to sign a memorandum of understanding with China on jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt, has seen its trade...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Russia reaffirms support for stronger SCO ahead of Tianjin Summit

In an interview with China Daily, Morgulov said that leaders of SCO member states will hold a "thorough and frank discussion on pressing global...

4 days ago