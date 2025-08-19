Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Race to succeed Nyong’o: ODM braces for crowded Kisumu contest

With Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o serving his second and final term, the contest for the county’s top seat has attracted Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, and current Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 19 — A packed race is emerging for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial ticket in Kisumu County ahead of the 2027 General Election, with at least five prominent politicians already in the running.

With Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o serving his second and final term, the contest for the county’s top seat has attracted Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, and current Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili.

Also being mentioned—though reportedly unlikely to vie on an ODM ticket—is former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura, whose name continues to feature in political circles.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has signaled his intention to bring all aspirants together in a bid to reach a consensus on a single candidate, a move he says will avert divisions and safeguard the party’s dominance in Kisumu.

“Eventually, we can only have one ODM candidate for governor. I plan to meet all the aspirants and agree on who should carry our banner,” Raila said over the weekend in Kisumu, while condemning the rising cases of rowdy youth aligned to rival camps.

Push for primaries

But his remarks have sparked mixed reactions within the party, with critics insisting the choice of candidate should be left to grassroots members through primaries.

“As a registered ODM member, I believe party primaries should be used to let members decide. Raila should not handpick a candidate,” said Jorim Ouma, a voter from Kisumu Central.

Some supporters argue that aspirants have invested heavily in their campaigns, and sidelining them through a boardroom decision could be politically damaging.

As a result, many party loyalists and grassroots supporters are calling on Raila to guarantee a transparent, violence-free nomination process.

Wycliffe Odera, a resident of Manyatta, emphasized the importance of strong party structures to ensure credibility.

“I would wish the ODM leader to allow democracy to thrive. Even if the party has 100 candidates, they should be allowed to contest in the nominations,” he said.

Odera added that poor leadership across the Nyanza region is partly a result of handpicking candidates.

“For how long will a small group of club members choose one of their own, while they go on to lead millions? Can the millions not be given a chance to elect for themselves?” he asked.

Messy nominations

Historically, ODM nominations in Nyanza have been contentious, often marred by fallouts and claims of irregularities.

Nonetheless, Raila successfully applied a similar consensus approach in 2022, when Gladys Wanga was selected and later elected Governor of Homa Bay.

This time, Kisumu County is expected to be ODM’s main gubernatorial battleground, as other county governors in the region seek re-election.

Isiah Onyango, a former civic leader in Kisumu, supports Raila’s method, arguing it could strengthen party loyalty.

“Raila’s proposal is about bringing the candidates together to choose the best among themselves. A guided approach helps us select leaders who remain committed to the ODM cause,” Onyango said, calling for a balance between loyalty and democracy.

He added that voters always retain the final say during the General Election: “Those who differ with the party’s choice always have their chance to elect leaders they deem fit.”

Replacing Governor Nyong’o presents a significant challenge, with Raila expected to navigate competing interests, clan dynamics, loyalty considerations, and regional support bases.

ODM could choose among several options: open primaries, direct nominations, or universal suffrage.

In 2022, the party relied on opinion polls to identify strong candidates, a method widely criticized for being opaque and prone to manipulation.

Kisumu Central Constituency ODM Secretary Samuel Nyabinda defended Raila’s approach, saying it always reflects grassroots aspirations.

“Raila is not out to stifle democracy but to unify the party. Our gubernatorial aspirants should seize this opportunity, sit down, and agree among themselves,” Nyabinda said.

