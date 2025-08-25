PS Shaukat appeals for more funding in research development

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Science Research and Innovation Principal Secretary Abdulrazak Shaukat has appealed for more funding in research development, science, technology and innovation.

He said the current allocation to science, research and technology which stands at approximately 0.8 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was not sufficient.

He added that it was contrary to the Science, Technology and Innovation Act of 2013 that recommends an allocation of 2 per cent of the GDP to support science, technology, research and innovation development sector.

Speaking during the weekend during the closing ceremony of the five-day Kenya National Research Festival at Egerton University, Njoro Campus, Shaukat urged treasury to set aside at least 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the GDP to support the sector.

“At the very least, 1 per cent of the GDP would be something meaningful to facilitate research in the universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) colleges and research institutions,” he said.

The PS who was accompanied by National Research Fund Chief Executive Officer, Dickson Andala underscored the need for pumping more resources into the commercialisation of the innovation ideas.

“More money is needed for upscaling the technologies that have been developed by the students, scientists, universities and other research institutions,” he said.

He said the State Department in charge of Science, Research and Innovation was looking for more partners and reaching out to philanthropists and the private sector.

“Public Private Partnership (PPP) is very critical and we are advocating for partners and donors to complement government’s effort in science and research,” he added.

He noted that there must be proper and sufficient funding for the country to leapfrog in using science, research and innovation in the area of food security, safety and sovereignty and nutrition.

Shaukat said top-notch technology was showcased during the festival and proved that Kenya was capable adding that the challenge was to find ways and means of transferring the technology.

“There is outstanding research work out there from individual scientist, research institutions and universities, the country only needs to put in more resources into the commercialisation of the proto-types and ideas,” he said.

The PS observed that there were very many talented young Kenyans and maintained the need to tap their curiosity and skills.

“The ideas shown at the festivals need to be taken out so that we can have an impact on the ground, in the farms and industry,” he said.

Shaukat said this department continued to advocate to ensure that the research done touch the government’s five pillars of Bottom Up Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He said the government needed to include entrepreneurial ideas in the school and higher learning curriculum and mechanism of training the youth so that they become job creators and not just job seekers.

He urged the TVETS and universities to rethink the pedagogy, their curricula to ensure learners graduates with entrepreneurial minds and address societal challenges .