President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Kenya Copyright Board to create a digital collection on ECitizen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Copyright Board to create a digital collection on ECitizen so as to enhance artist earnings.

Speaking during the 97th Kenya Music Festival State Concert at the Sagana lodge in Nyeri, the head of state also ordered the board to resolve Collective Management Organisation standoff.

He further stated that the board should ensure that 70 percent of royalties are paid directly to artists.

“I am pleased to report that the Kenya Copyright Board is now enforcing the requirement that 70% of royalties go directly to artists, and that non-compliance will lead to loss of licence. I further direct the Board to implement a digital royalties system on the e-Citizen platform without delay, even if it requires legislative change,” President Ruto indicated.

He emphasised that action cannot be postponed on something that directly benefit musicians in the country. “The time to act is now, and this matter must be concluded this year.”

He observed that the the Blank Tape Levy has already collected over Sh100 million, which will go directly to supporting the creative industry.

“I have directed the Kenya Copyright Board to finalise fair distribution guidelines in line with recent court rulings. Ultimately, creatives must receive at least 70 percent of the proceeds,” he stated.

He furthr stated that the government has rehabilitated cultural centres such as the Kenya National Theatre, Bomas of Kenya, and regional hubs to provide affordable spaces for performance and training.

“We are exploring proposals to build additional cultural centres using funds from the housing levy. Counties are encouraged to establish Creative Industry Hubs.”

