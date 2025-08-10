Connect with us

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Prof Mutua defends govt 2017-2025;Protest Compensation Plan, Accuses Opposition of Hypocrisy

Professor Makau Mutua, who also serves as President William Ruto’s advisor on Constitutional Affairs, was responding to statements by opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, who had dismissed the government initiative as unrealistic.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, AUG 11 – The Principal Coordinator of the State Intervention and Compensation Framework has clarified that the government will compensate victims of protests and riots that occurred between January 2017 and July 31, 2025.

He defended President Ruto and his broad-based co-principal Raila Odinga, saying, “They are only doing the right and noble thing for the victims, their families, and loved ones.

”Raila Odinga has led numerous protests (mass actions) between 2005 and 2023, often issuing what he termed “irreducible minimums” that the government had to meet.

These protests typically subsided once consensus was reached to form ad hoc committees tasked with developing legislative frameworks.

The most deadly of these was the 2007 post-election violence, which led to the deaths and displacement of thousands. The violence ended after then-President Mwai Kibaki agreed to form a Grand Coalition Government, appointing Raila as Prime Minister.

President Ruto—then an ally of Odinga—was later summoned to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of crimes against humanity, alongside five others.

From 2013 to 2023, Raila’s mass actions were mainly focused on pushing for electoral reforms, which he claimed were necessary following alleged electoral injustices that denied him victory in presidential races.

The formation of Professor Mutua’s compensation panel has received mixed reactions from political players and the Gen Z youth.

While the political class has lauded the move, many youth view it as a government attempt to appease them after falling out with the demographic during the anti-Finance Bill protests of June 2024—largely led by Gen Z.

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa insist that the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) should oversee the compensation process, arguing that the Executive, which they blame for the killings, cannot be trusted to administer justice fairly.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also joined opposition leaders in demanding compensation for families affected by the 2023 Azimio and 2024–2025 Gen Z protests.

They are calling for a transparent process with a clear roadmap, including the formation of an inclusive committee to determine who should be compensated and how much.

“We will make sure that these Kenyans are compensated. By the way, there is no budgetary allocation. You cannot just wake up and say you will compensate Kenyans Ksh.100,000. The amount must be punitive, including holding those who committed these atrocities accountable,” Kalonzo stated.

However, Professor Mutua fired back, defending the government and citing global examples of transitional justice, such as South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“They hate the President so much that they would rather deny victims and their families recompense to ease their pain and bring a measure of justice. This is playing cruel and callous politics with our vulnerable citizens,” Mutua noted.

“I say this to @skmusyoka, @EugeneLWamalwa, and @ProfKibwana — stop the hypocrisy and toying with the emotions of victims and their families. Your beef with the government and lust for power shouldn’t blind you to the suffering of the victims,” he added.

